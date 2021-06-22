Tuesday Love Instrumental: Baligh Hamdi #Egypt

Love is unique. It is also very weird. Ironically, love has a way of presenting itself in ways we have never heard. Love depicts itself in shapes, colors, designs, and patterns we have never seen. Sometimes, it can be rather startling. After all, it can be scary when seeing an unusual presentation, for a theme, which is so treasured; especially, when it comes to the very audacity of, LOVE!

In traditional love songs, we are accustomed to certain pleasantries. You know a love song is about love because it feels good. In fact, it penetrates into the deepest core of your sensory; creating a vibrational effect! It sends waves of shutters down your spine. Add on the lyrics, and you have a traditional, love song.

There are those songs, themed around love, which do not possess the lyrics. In fact, you have to interpret the song based on the pitch, timber, and texture of the song. Nevertheless, how it’s composed signals the beauty and ability, for a perfect love story.

Lastly, you have that unusual instrumental performance of love. Always remember that each and every culture has its own performance of love. Indigenous instruments, in combination with the land, produces its sound. The Oud is one of such instruments, within the context of Egyptian landscapes. When you hear the vibrant timber of this instrument, you are forced to close your eyes; envisioning yourself within desert landscapes. The best performers musically guide their audience, in doing so.

Love is intriguing to hear, when listening to Egyptian songs, centered around its existence. Its very intriguing to hear. Furthermore, love has a way of coming off, through the unusual. Not only is it unusual, but it breaks through our fears; forcing us to see a different side, that we have never seen, before. Love is beautiful, even in a strange sound, depicting one’s personal journey, through the very art of love. Such is not to say that happiness is throughout the entire journey. Nevertheless, it brings us back into that time of being in love, and her water’s, within!

For one Egyptian musician, there is no greater component than using the Oud, through such a musical expression. It’s a beautiful atmosphere. Strange, yes. Yet, isn’t strangeness also a beautiful translation of love? That’s of course, when it is performed, just right!

Baligh Hamdi