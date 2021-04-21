Tuesday Hidden Talent Feature: Linda Hayes #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Heaven has a sense of humor doesn’t it! That’s why it radiates so well within the human mind. Heaven and the angels have a way of presenting themselves on Earth, through the different faces of humanity. When it comes to the treasures and manifestations of Heaven on Earth, its important that we discuss those experiences. What does it feel like to interact with an angel, here on Earth? What are those angelic vibes? How does Heaven move in a way, which permits its Divine power to be presented, by those who are listening and paying attention to what is happening? That’s the realness of it all! There should be more testimony by those who have had such life changing experiences.

What is even more astonishing is the amount of diversity that Heaven uses to demonstrate its magnitude and power. It can come through complete strangers. Sometimes, it can be through traveling into different lands. Then, it also comes through the natural action of romance. Meeting an angel and seeing Heaven’s Divine nature, through their eyes. That’s when you know that a Creator, exist. Heaven knows no boundaries nor barriers. It is not limited to a certain terrain, city, state, county, or country. Heaven is found throughout every particular and point on Earth’s territory. It’s a fact and its presence, is real!

As it pertains to the realm of love, and romance, there comes a time when you have to ask yourself, what makes a person angelic? Sure, it can be through the way they treat you. They can buy you nice gifts, whisper sweet things into your ears. Telling you how much they love you is definitely a plus. Proclaiming one’s affections is definitely, a major plus. And then, there are those treasures of being connected to the Universal Heavens, and its performances of goodness, truth-telling, and compassion for humanity! In the department of romance, such persons are angelic, because they exude the grace and tenderness of Heaven’s domain. In the Biblical conception of spiritual fruits, they exhibit the treasures of patience, gentleness, honesty, and other traits of virtue. Their energy is so Heavenly, that you don’t even have to explain. You know it upon immediately feeling it. Sometimes, the energies are so phenomenal, that a person comes to a standstill when sensing that vibe. And, the reality of it all, is such is merely a taste of Heaven. It does not equate to the true amount of wealth and euphoria, in which the gates of Heaven has to offer. Nevertheless, when it does come, when an angel from Heaven comes on Earth, it’s a love and celebration worth singin’ about!

Linda Hayes