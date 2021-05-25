Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Try until you reach, never quit…

Winners never quit, Quitters never win !! - Vince Lombardi

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
When something is hard, giving so many conflicts, issues obviously human mindset will decide to quit. Quit from your job, work, challenges anything similar to this. Majority of us quit at the end but the sad part if they try little hard they could succeed.

Yes everyone of us have the habit of quitting nearly at the end. Don’t ever do that. Just think about the days you worked hard for that, stand still till now. Never let your mind to withdraw. Train your mind to hit hard, work hard. Erase the word quit from your mind. This the secret of successful person all over the world. They train their mind not to quit but to try, try, try hard. The only reason behind to have few percent of successful people among the world’s largest population !!

Never say never to try one more time, try little, try hard, try harder !! The fruit of success will be very tastier its all because of your never give up mindset. Once you tasted it you never give up trying more !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

