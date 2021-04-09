Try This Now: Take a “Microcation”

So many of us had to put our vacation plans on hold this year, and they might still be on pause as we wait for travel restrictions to lift. However, taking time away from work to reset and recharge is crucial for our well-being. Instead of saving your PTO days for when you can get on a plane, try taking a couple days off for a “microcation.”

Microcations are shorter trips that require less preparation than a typical vacation, but allow you some critical space away from your work. You can choose to go somewhere local to relax away from your typical space, or even take a staycation, where you unplug from work and connect with your loved ones at home without distractions. “Find an activity you like to do, or better yet, connect with who you’re with and really enjoy each other’s company,” Timothy Bono, Ph.D., a psychology professor at Washington University in St. Louis and author of When Likes Aren’t Enough: A Crash Course in the Science of Happiness, tells Thrive. “We often neglect the opportunities to develop authentic connections with the people we are actually with.”

Whether you’re staying home or venturing somewhere local for a few days, the idea is all about giving yourself space to recharge away from the emails and Zoom calls that flood your day to day. Even if you’re simply taking a long weekend to unplug, you’ll be surprised how much more focused and relaxed you’ll feel when you return to your desk on Monday.