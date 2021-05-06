Try This Now: Take a Daydreaming Break to Improve Your Focus

When we’re struggling to focus on our work, our first instinct might be to power through, re-strategize our approach, or try to eliminate distractions — but when our thoughts keep wandering away from the tasks in front of us, there’s actually power in allowing them to wander.

The next time you find yourself unable to come up with new ideas or finish a project that’s been on your plate for a while, try taking a daydreaming break. Research tells us that taking a pause to simply let our minds wander can spark creativity and help us reset. And when we take time to let our internal thoughts roam, we can allow ourselves to relax and tap into new ideas.

The break can be something you intentionally schedule on your calendar in between Zoom meetings, or a five-minute window you carve out when you’re working on a project. However and whenever you decide to take time to daydream, the idea is to really lean into the exploration and relaxation that comes with letting your thoughts flow freely. Some find it helpful to take out a pencil and doodle while you let your mind wander, and some prefer to sit in silence for a moment. But once you let yourself daydream, you’ll be surprised how much more focused and efficient you’ll feel when you get back to your work.