Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

Try This Now: Get Your Kids Involved in Your Workouts

Plus, some movement Microsteps to get you started.

By
VGstockstudio/ Shutterstock
VGstockstudio/ Shutterstock

We know that it’s important to introduce children to healthy habits early in life — teaching them the benefits of nutritious foods, setting boundaries with screen time, and the value of exercising self-compassion. Now, new research shows that involving our kids in our workouts can help them combat stress and anxiety as they grow up. 

In a recent study from the University of California, Riverside, researchers found that introducing kids to the idea of fueling our bodies in a healthy way, and specifically engaging in regular exercise, can help ingrain those healthy habits in their minds as they age, and even reduce anxiety as they reach adulthood. 

So the next time you’re planning a family activity, try taking on small movement rituals with your kids. Whether your children enjoy playing soccer in the backyard, going to the park over the weekend, or simply taking a walk together after dinner, it’s important to incorporate small Microsteps that encourage exercise and movement at a young age — and doing it as a family can help you connect in a new way. You can even get creative and have your kids plan an outdoor relay race, or try a virtual dance class as a family. However you and your kids want to get moving, the idea is starting small, and starting early. 

Microstep: Dancing to a favorite song or jumping around together can boost your energy and your moods.

    Rebecca Muller, Community Editor at Thrive Global

    Rebecca Muller is the Community Editor at Thrive Global. Her previous work experience includes roles in editorial and digital journalism. Rebecca is a graduate of New York University, where she studied Media, Culture and Communications with a minor in Creative Writing. For her undergraduate thesis, she researched the relationship between women and fitness media consumerism.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    japatino / Getty Images
    Mental Health//

    Thrive Guide to Managing Your Stress and Anxiety After a Difficult Life Event

    by Thrive Global
    DIProduction / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    These Creative Strategies Will Help You Fit Movement in Your Day Without Having to Hit the Gym

    by Marina Khidekel
    Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock
    Mindful Screening//

    How to Talk to Your Kids About Screen Time

    by Elaine Lipworth (Sponsored By Verizon)
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.