Try This Next Time You Are Feeling Anxious

If you’re feeling anxious and in need of quick relief, you’re in the right place. This blog teaches you an easy tool you can use right now to help reduce those anxious feelings.

One of the quickest and easiest ways to get your anxious feelings to subside is to help your body to calm down and relax. You can do this by practicing a technique called the Thymus Thump*. This simple body-based technique helps your body to relax and allows you to calm down quickly. Practice the technique right now by watching the video below and following along. You can also download written instructions in English and Spanish.

Video: How to do the Thymus Thump

Why It Works

By using energy medicine techniques like the Thymus Thump you help your body reduce stress. This allows you to return to calm state quickly and easily.

If you haven’t given the Thymus Thump technique a try yet, do it now. Take notice of how your body feels both before and after you use the technique. This technique is just one of many you can use to reduce anxious feelings.

More Techniques to Help with Anxious Feelings

If you found the Thymus Thump technique helpful here are a few more tools you can use to calm anxious feelings:  Soothing Butterfly HugHealing Head HoldCalm Breathing.

Need Help From a Professional?

Recovering from trauma and shock is difficult. It’s normal to need help with this. You don’t have to go through this alone. Reach-out to a therapist if you need one.

Video Resources Provided by the ACEP Humanitarian Committee

The mission of the ACEP Humanitarian Committee is to develop and implement humanitarian projects that alleviate emotional distress caused by catastrophic natural and man-made events around the globe. We do this by encouraging and assisting ACEP members in developing humanitarian projects that utilize recognized energy psychology and other modalities that meet ACEP’s standards and guidelines. Learn more here.

*from John Diamond, Behavioral Kinesiology

Kirsten Keach, Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist at Association of Comprehensive Energy Psychology

Kirsten Keach is a licensed Marriage & Family Therapist  based in Orlando, Florida. Her work focuses on helping people have the best relationships possible. She actively uses holistic methods in her therapy practice. In her free time,  she is an avid traveler, Improv comedy performer & surfer.  Learn more at her website.

