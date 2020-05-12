Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Resilience on the Front Lines//

Try This Guided Meditation to Help You Relax In Times of Stress

When you’re on the front lines, carving out a moment to pause is crucial for your mental well-being.

By
Theskaman306/ Shutterstock

All of us are facing stress and anxiety during this unprecedented health crisis. But for first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the physical and emotional toll can be overwhelming. If you’re one of those heroes,  learning simple techniques to help relieve stress and help you remain calm under pressure is important. They can be another tool to help you get through the day. 

This video – produced by the experts at Psych Hub – provides a 6-minute guided meditation, with soothing music and simple, effective techniques to help you reduce physical and mental stress. The instructor guides you through a series of meditation activities:

  • Deep breathing 
  • Scanning the body for tension and releasing it
  • Focusing on your emotions in the moment and letting them go 
  • Taking a moment for gratitude and quiet

These meditation activities can help you identify and release physical and emotional sources of stress. Listen to this guided meditation over and over – whenever you need it – to help relieve symptoms of stress. 

Source: PsychHub

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

