Try this 1 simple 60-second trick to boost your productivity

What do you do when your alarm blares out at you every morning?

Do you hit snooze? If this is you, you’ll understand what happens next… you wait for another couple of alarms before eventually rolling yourself out of bed and zombie-walking to the bathroom.

Or do you actively jump from your bed and get started on your day right away? Energetic and excited to get started.

No matter what type of morning person you are, there’s a simple trick you can implement in the first 5 minutes of your day, every day, that will help create more positive actions and choices throughout the day.

In this short post I’ll reveal this 60-second habit you can start building to:

Boost your productivity

Feel better within yourself

Have better budgeting skills

A strange mismatched set of benefits, I know. But what I’m about to tell you has proven to help people improve in all these areas of their lives.

So what is this mysterious trick that provides all these benefits? Keep reading to find out…

But before we get to that, cast your mind back to this morning. What was the first thing you did after getting out of bed?

Did you go straight to the bathroom?

Did you check your phone for new messages, emails, and social media?

Did you make your bed before you left the room?

Focus on that last question for a moment. Did you make your bed? Because believe it or not, this is the simple trick I’m talking about today.

Making your bed really does help you become more productive

Let’s take a look at what happens when you complete this seemingly unimportant task…

By completing a task so early in the day, you’re setting yourself up for more accomplishments. That first success creates a chain reaction for the rest of the day. A chain of good choices and positive actions. All this leads to a more positive, productive and happy day.

And the best bit is that this “keystone habit” (aka positive habit) is easy to build. Making your bed takes less than 60 seconds.



If becoming more productive costs you just 60 seconds a day, what do you have to lose?

I’m not making this up. A prize-winning author that writes about the science of productivity and habit building backs up this trick too…

In his bestselling book, The Power of Habit, Charles Duhigg writes:

“Making your bed every morning is correlated with better productivity, a greater sense of well-being, and stronger skills at sticking with a budget.”

But what if you’ve always made your bed in the morning and you still want to boost your productivity?

You can implement an extra keystone habit to increase the power of your positive habits. Here are some ideas of other positive habits you could implement into your mornings:

Drink a glass of water

Avoid looking at your phone

Meditate

Yoga/exercise

Affirmations

Journaling

Some of these alternatives are certainly more difficult to build a habit of. That’s why making your bed is such a great place to start – it’s simple, easy to do, and really does make a massive difference.

If you want to implement more positive habits in the morning choose ones you want to do. Ones that align with your goals.

So tell me, what positive habits will you be adding to your productivity strategy today? Let me know by commenting below.