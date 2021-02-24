Try These Simple Tips for Making Sleep a Priority

Prioritizing our sleep is one of the best things we can do for both our physical and mental health. And when we don’t get the sleep we need, we pay a price. We simply can’t show up as our best selves when we’re running on empty.

With the challenges we’re facing right now, a good night’s sleep has never been harder to come by. But with better choices, we can make sleep a priority, with all the benefits it brings. These individuals shared their go-to tips for easing into a night of restorative sleep. Which will you try tonight?

Each night, set aside 15 minutes for light stretching, yoga, or breathwork. This ritual will prepare your mind and body for sleep.

—Frank Bureta, Ocala, FL

Put your phone on silent before going to sleep.

—Alexis Sanchez, Bentonville, AR

Set an alarm on your phone that alerts you when it’s time to get ready for bed.

—Christy Adams, Washington, N.C.

Taking a hot shower before bed relaxes the muscles and makes me feel calm.

—Anthony Capizzo, CO

What you do tonight has a huge impact on the way you’ll feel tomorrow. So try one of these recommended better choices — or create your own!