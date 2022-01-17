Try Reciting This Prayer to Unwind and Reflect Before Bed

Bible Verse

In a dream, in a vision of the night, when deep sleep falls upon men, while slumbering on their beds, then He opens the ears of men and seals their instruction. —Job 33: 15–16

The Prayer

Dear Beloved,

I allow myself to lie my body down, to take a deep, long, slow breath, and exhale the day away.

I did the best I could with all that was on my plate.

There were no catastrophes, no earthquakes, nothing that shook the earth except what happened in my mind, so now I let my mind rest and unravel and discard what didn’t go my way, and I give myself permission to soften my heart and take in the good.

All is well; what’s left undone will be done tomorrow.

I declare it a good day—a day that emerged with all its ups and downs.

For any parts of myself that feel the judgments, longings, frustrations, fears, worries about those I love, and all the indecisions of my life, I lay them down to rest. I offer them to the higher light in me.

Whatever is stuck, hurt, or unfulfilled, let it be dissolved in the grace of the night.

In my dreams, show me, guide me, and instruct me on everything I need solutions for, and help me open the channel to receptivity so that I may receive my wisdom, my soulfulness, and my power to create the life I want for me and those I love.

Show me in my dreams that I am not alone, that I am always guided.

Let me put the day to rest and sleep in perfect harmony.

So be it.