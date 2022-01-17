Contributor Log In
Try Reciting This Prayer to Unwind and Reflect Before Bed

Tapping into the power of prayer at night can help us look inward before we begin a new day.

Charday Penn/ Getty Images

Bible Verse
In a dream, in a vision of the night, when deep sleep falls upon men, while slumbering on their beds, then He opens the ears of men and seals their instruction. —Job 33: 15–16 

The Prayer
Dear Beloved, 

I allow myself to lie my body down, to take a deep, long, slow breath, and exhale the day away. 

I did the best I could with all that was on my plate. 

There were no catastrophes, no earthquakes, nothing that shook the earth except what happened in my mind, so now I let my mind rest and unravel and discard what didn’t go my way, and I give myself permission to soften my heart and take in the good. 

All is well; what’s left undone will be done tomorrow. 

I declare it a good day—a day that emerged with all its ups and downs. 

For any parts of myself that feel the judgments, longings, frustrations, fears, worries about those I love, and all the indecisions of my life, I lay them down to rest. I offer them to the higher light in me. 

Whatever is stuck, hurt, or unfulfilled, let it be dissolved in the grace of the night. 

In my dreams, show me, guide me, and instruct me on everything I need solutions for, and help me open the channel to receptivity so that I may receive my wisdom, my soulfulness, and my power to create the life I want for me and those I love. 

Show me in my dreams that I am not alone, that I am always guided. 

Let me put the day to rest and sleep in perfect harmony. 

So be it.

Excerpted from SPEAKING WITH SPIRIT copyright © 2022 by Agapi Stassinopoulos. Used by permission of Harmony Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

    Agapi Stassinopoulos, Author, Inspirational Speaker, Thrive Global Facilitator

    AGAPI STASSINOPOULOS is a best-selling author and speaker who inspires audiences around the world. In her previous book, Unbinding the Heart: A Dose of Greek Wisdom, Generosity, and Unconditional Love, she shares the wisdom from her life’s adventures and experiences. In her new book, Wake Up to the Joy of You: 52 Meditations and Practices for a Calmer, Happier Life, she takes readers on a journey and inspires them to let go of what doesn’t work and instead create the lives they really want. Agapi was trained in London at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and then moved on to receive her master’s degree in psychology from the University of Santa Monica. Her previous books on the Greek archetypes, Gods and Goddesses in Love and Conversations with the Goddesses, were turned into PBS specials. She is currently conducting workshops for Thrive Global, a company founded by her sister, Arianna Huffington, to help change the way we work and live. Agapi has spoken and conducted meditations at many organizations and companies including ABC Carpet & Home, Women’s Health Magazine, Museum of Modern Art, IBM Watson, SAP, Pandora Radio, CVS Corporate, Weight Watchers, PepsiCo, Google, Nike, Starbucks, Fortune Health Conference, and The Heart Association, amongst many. She divides her time between New York and Los Angeles and was born and raised in Athens, Greece.

