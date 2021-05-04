Try, Learn & Grow in all aspects in our life. In our life there are so many areas to be deal with.. Family, Friends, Health, Education, Career, Finance so many. We all one bad among us, when we lose or fail we obviously quit or stop doing. That should be stopped. Though we faces failures never stop doing. Keep trying.

Learn.. learn from your mistakes. Learn new things, learn how to over come, how to achieve.. Keep learning. Learning new things never pull you down, it gives you confidence to move further, move in the right path. We must follow these two skills to have visible growth in our life, one is to keep trying & the other is keep learning.