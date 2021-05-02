Truth Jones: “Making a difference to me means not only impacting lives but, changing generations”

Making a difference to me means not only impacting lives but, changing generations. Whether that’s through educational programs, gang intervention and prevention, building communities, and etc. Changing the lives of people that aren’t born yet with the changes I’ve begun making today.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Truth Jones.

Truth Jones is a 14 year old CEO, Day Investor, Speaker, and Author. He teaches people everyday on how to invest in the stock market and monetize regardless which way the market goes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I’m military child that has lived in 7 States and 2 Countries. I am back in the USA now and I enjoy boxing and football.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book that had the biggest impact on me was Think and Grow Rich. It helped develop the mindset I have today on how I see the money.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I would suggest how you make a difference with your project/business/book/product. This is a great part to say that you are not too young to write, speak, create, share, show, etc

Making a difference to me means not only impacting lives but, changing generations. Whether that’s through educational programs, gang intervention and prevention, building communities, and etc. Changing the lives of people that aren’t born yet with the changes I’ve begun making today.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

My organization helps small business owners multiply and leverage their capital through the stock market. Showing them how to invest in stocks and trade options. With this skillset they can now use the money they make in the markets and put it back into their businesses, therefore, having more capital to expand. Of course, as they expand what all businesses need are employees which they get from the black community.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause? This is ‘Why did you start doing what you are doing?

What inspired me was not only one story, but the multitude of different stories and experiences people had gone through in their lives. From the hoods in the USA to the slums of Liberia. Hearing these stories inspired me to make a difference.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I’ve actually had an “aha moment” before, personally, I believe it was because I did start young it just became natural to take action and listen to those I admired said to me.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

Some of the steps I took was #1 finding those who had somewhat done, what I wanted to do #2. Begin game planning and figuring out how I wanted to structure it. #3 Taking action on the gameplan my mom and I set forth.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

One major thing that happened to me was that I had begun teaching students on Zoom through the pandemic. I remember 1 day after getting off our main class a student had reached out. So I helped him out with his problem and he told me his story on how I changed his family life. I couldn’t believe how much this was really helping people.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that? I am not in love with this question, but please consider something that you learned on how to make your item better.

My funniest mistake is I was hesitant to make a trade on WWE even after telling my mom and fellow traders that they were having a history-making event and they all made money off of it. However, I just never made the trade, Why? I don’t know, fear possibly.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Yes, I have many different mentors such as Marquel Russell, Aundrae Gaskin, Jibrial Muhammad, and of course my mom.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause? Kinda self explanatory

Many of my students have come to me just to say thank on how I helped their family and develop the mindset they have now towards money and investing.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each). This is probably the one that you ought to answer even if you can’t answer the others.

1. Utilize data to the best of your advantage

2. Invest in different courses, coaches, and take action on each one

3. It doesn’t get easier in business

4. Believe in yourself first

5. This is a journey and process

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them? This one might just be the easiest of all the questions

We are the next generation we’re about to be the ones running the world so we have to start now in order to get the changes we want later.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Master P, Jay Z, Leonard Ellerbe

How can our readers follow you online?

thetruthjones.com, https://www.instagram.com/thetruth2024/, twitter: thetruth2024

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!