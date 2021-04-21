Truth and Consequences

Excerpt from Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness

If you never lie…

You never have to remember what you said.



My father taught me that. Handy advice. My dad had many neat

sayings that were bite sized pieces of advice—some his own and some,

I’m sure, from his parents. He also told me that when people end a

sentence with “Honest!” they have just told you a lie. The other thing

he warned me about—and I seem to keep forgetting—is that we tend

to assume that others live by the same rules of conduct we do. In other

words, if we don’t use deceit as a viable means to an end, then we don’t

expect others to. And the giant one: If people lie about the little things

then they definitely lie about the big things!



Why am I sharing this? Because I keep getting slapped by lies and

deceit. Am I a magnet for this? Apparently so. Am I naive? Not so

much. What am I doing about it? Well, a little bit at a time. My dad

also taught me about honor and dignity and noble acts. His word was

his bond and all “deals” sealed with a handshake.



Hibbie Bull said what he meant and he did what he said he would do.

Life was simple. He told me one time that the owner of the company

he represented asked him to lie to a customer. He refused to do it,

explaining to the owner, “If I will lie for you I will lie to you. You will

never be able to trust me again.”



Me? I have buckets of trust. So much trust that I keep pouring it into

the hands of those who do not deserve it. Am I stupid? No. I deeply

desire to live in a world that is based on trust and accountability. I

will continue to act from my highest values. It is the only way that the

fabric of human goodness that has been so torn over the past decades

can ever be repaired. How do I do that?



Well, after my recent adventure when I tripped and bruised myself

over caveat emptor, Athan, my mate and, sometimes, life interpreter

explained it this way: If I, and others like me, desire to live in a world

based on the Golden Rule, then we must realize the statistics. Those

who live treating others the way they wish to be treated are

in the minority.

That means if there are 5% of us on the planet living

and doing business under these higher values, criteria and expectations,

then 95% are not. Ergo, the majority of the people and businesses we

deal with will be trying to take advantage of us, slipping something under the radar,

or plain out lying. The rub is that because this practice is so rife, it has

become the new norm. Lies and deceit are written right into contracts.

They are legal—but are they ethical? No, no, no, and NO!



The thing my dad forgot to mention, and maybe it didn’t apply so

much then, was that the truth does not always win out. Often—way

too often—the nefarious guys win. They are good at what they do,

they prepare for the battle, and they have deep pockets. They have

no moral compass, so any means are justified to achieve their end.

They set out to deceive in the first place—that was the goal—so they

create their modus operandi around that. For instance, they know that

human nature is to look up to the right when we lie (or the other way

round, depending on whether you are left or right-handed), so they

look you straight in the eye. They overcome their basic human nature

on oh so many levels.



My most recent handful? The cell phone company arbitrarily

cancelled my program when my son got his new iPhone. The company

charged me two thousand dollars over two months. Because it was

paid automatically (trust) I now have to fight to get my money back.

I have sent a lawyer’s letter—which if you have seen the film Avatar

is like sending a feathered arrow across the bow of the mothership.



On another occasion, another phone company kept charging me

for a business line and Internet for two years after I had cancelled

the service and closed my boutique. I had played ping pong on the

phone with operators from Halifax to Quebec until I had had enough

of dreaming they might have any interest in customer service other

than to wear me down until I gave up. I finally wrote to the two

vice presidents in charge of each service and copied CRTC. Problem

solved.



A security alarm company wrote in the term of my contract—five

years—after I had signed it. At the time I was renting a store with

a two-year lease. I read that contract before I signed it and know

unequivocally that I would not sign a five-year contract in a two-year

property. Why would I? The term was “handwritten” in two places. I would

have seen it. Could I prove it? Nope. Result: I had to pay. Fortunately

two years after the fact the new tenant took on the contract and my

obligation was complete.



And contractors? Well, suffice it to say that people like Mike Holmes

have thriving renovation rescue shows because of the code of conduct

of building subcontractors. Getting home contract work done is a little

like a survivor show. In the past I have made it my specialty to attract

the lowest of the low. Even though they came recommended, and didn’t

even know each other, they all more or less had the same code of conduct:

come in, tear their corner of the house apart and then, with all the debris

lying in the middle of the floor and the ceiling open to the heavens say,

“Oh, just one thing…I’m not going to be able to finish the job for the original

price I quoted.” You can’t even share this grief with your friends because

they will invariably have a similar story.



When did this get so out of control? I am shamed by my own willingness

to pay to make things right, thinking that in the end they would do

a good job because they really meant well. Actually they never did

mean well. The bottom of the ninety-fifth percentile contains these

characters. The lesson? Check references and go and see work for

yourself. Disregard the voice of polite conditioning that tells you it is

suspicious and not respectful or trusting of others.



My most recent one is very interesting. Just yesterday, I discovered I

had dropped into a snake pit. They are many and I am one. They have

a reputation for coercion and litigation. Wrongful contracts written

by clever lawyers—teeny tiny print.



Their way of doing business is to impale clients on automatic contract renewals

and then litigate when the client tries to cancel or challenges the contract.

(My case is more heinous, the details of which are not relevant here.) The cases

they win are those where the client doesn’t show up for the trial (oh yes

they threaten to take it to trial in the US). The company boasts of its prestige client list,

and clients of that caliber can afford to write off a bad situation rather than send

someone to court to play against a stacked deck. The house always wins.



I have two things going against me to choose that action, if it comes

to that. One: I do not owe the money. Two: My business motto is

Better Business through Conscious Action. I will not perpetuate the

wellbeing of a company that uses coercion to prosper. I cannot. If I

have to borrow the money I will do so. I may only be one—but I

intend to be a very loud “one.” Even if I “lose” I will win.



The other thing that Athan told me which I didn’t so much want to

hear is that the 5%—once they grasp the lay of the land—must not

only be forewarned and protect themselves, but more importantly for

the future of this world must also be prepared to stand up against the

95%. I would prefer to will a beautiful world and let my desires make

it so. But to paraphrase Dr. Phil—that’s not working so well for me.



So what do we do when “they” have more power, more lawyers, more

money, and more tricks than we do? We pick up one tiny stone and

aim it very, very well. I’m not sure what I will do yet, but once I decide

I will put it out to the others of the 5% and gather a following. If

you are reading this now, I mean you.



What will I ask of you? Just be there as my witness. As Margaret Mead said,

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can

change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

~mh

P.S. When I posted this the company in question read it and asked me to take it down.

I refused because it named no names. I never heard from them again. Bullies

are often afraid of the spotlight.



Sigh…the phone companies continue to outwit me.

If you enjoyed this chapter, please follow me on Thrive Global as I share Exhilarated Life – Discovering Inner Happiness in chapters, weekly, here on Thrive Global – or you can begin your own journey right away.