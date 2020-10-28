Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Trusting your values, not your turkey traditions!

Lately, I find myself having nightmares about turkeys flying through the air, and recipes to make for Thanksgiving. While these seemingly trivial dreams may not sound troubling, the meaning beyond the face-value is significant for me.

Perhaps you can relate. Are you worrying about or wondering how you will navigate the holiday season amidst all of the changes and circumstances we encounter today?

This year has been quite unique. The practices and traditions of the past feel unobtainable this year. How do we navigate our traditions, values, and needs, and even obligations successfully, while still employing safe practices to maintain our health? This is a question that has been permeating my conscious and unconscious thoughts.

Our values during this time and any time reflect our own beliefs and ideals. It’s not about what our neighbors do or what our friends do. Personal values are so important and do not diverge in times of pressure and feelings of obligation.

Today, our values might include extra practices in our home and outside to stay safe and healthy. Again, this is an individual process. I have met people that say “I am super safe and practice social distancing all the time,” then continue to tell me about friends that are flying in from out of town to stay with them. You see, this is all about choices. While there is no judgment on how you choose to stay safe during these times, everyone is entitled to their own processes of protection from contracting COVID-19.

As you navigate your own holiday traditions for yourself and your family, make decisions out of value, rather than obligation. Make decisions that truly feel right for you and support your current practices and values that you have put in place. Do not worry about what everyone else is doing, might think, or what they will say about your choices. Listen to your heart and honor your values throughout this holiday season.

With love and good health,

Sue

www.suedecaro.com

Sue DeCaro, Heart-Centered Life and Parent Coach, Worldwide

Sue is a heart-centered life coach, educator, motivational speaker, and writer, working with individuals, corporations, and families around the globe to navigate life’s daily challenges.

While integrating education, consciousness, and coaching, Sue helps individuals to feel empowered, grow and thrive. Her passion is to help people deeply connect to themselves, to their children, and of course, to the world around them, creating a brighter future.

Sue has had writings featured in various online publications and magazines. She has presented at events featuring Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Neale Donald Walsch, Marianne Williamson, Anita Moorjani, and John O’Sullivan. Sue has been an invited guest on radio shows and podcasts and has also appeared on The Dr. Nandi Show. Sue is also a contributor and deputy editor for Inspired Parenting, a well-known online parenting magazine. As the Resident Nanny Coach for The Knowing Nanny, Sue supports nannies and parents in an effort to create the best environment for children. Sue is involved in a plethora of things, all while furthering her goal of supporting parents and caretakers in raising children.

 

 

