Trusting Your Feelings

Being alive now can inspire us to be better versions of ourselves and to expand our view of how we serve in the world. To manifest our inspirations into physical reality, we must trust our inner wisdom, then take steps to transform ourselves. Sounds easy. In practice, it can be challenging. Continue reading to know how to navigate this conundrum.

Background

We are naturally intuitive beings from birth. As children, and even in the womb, we can sense our environment and intuit things. We house within ourselves both a divine feminine and divine masculine. It is the feminine aspect we tap for flashes of insight and a knowing of how to proceed in life. That feminine side of us is always there, regardless of whether we are female or male.

However, for millennia the feminine has had a backseat role in society. Intuition, nurturing, and inner listening have been devalued. Dream interpretation and sharing of intuitive insights–involving no linear basis of proof–are still in humanity’s dark closet of suspicion. This dynamic has been harmful to humanity’s evolution.

Women historically tended to be more tangibly in touch with intuition and a simple knowing of how to nurture and provide care. Yet even women–due to societal conditioning discounting intuitive gifts–learned to doubt or devalue what they knew. Women in general felt more comfortable sharing such things with other women.

While the mothering instinct to nurture a child today is strong–even a survival skill–the act of female self-care is often sidelined. Side-by-side with this dynamic, many women today struggle with their feelings and intuitive nature. Learned distrust of self-generated intuitive insights can cause women to doubt themselves.

Feelings and the Moon

The Moon is associated with feelings, nurturing, and intuition.

This week we have an auspicious Moon! On July 9-10 the Moon is in the sign of Cancer. With that placement comes a focus on self-care, nurturing, and giving to others. Cancer, ruled by the Moon and connected to the element of water, can elevate feelings–including those involving nurturing, helping others in need, and intuiting optimal self-care needed now. This placement is also focused on the home and home base, whatever that may be for you. In some cases, early life themes and people from your past may come into the picture.

It’s not uncommon for intense feelings and mood swings to arise during a week like this. Allow for these as you make decisions and interact with others. When such feelings surface, intentionally tap into them for increased self-awareness. If you are feeling overwhelmed by feelings, take a time-out to reflect on their meaning.

Here’s another way to work with this week’s potent Moon. Use this time to purposefully deepen your trust in the subtle whispers of your intuition.

These whispers come in unlimited forms: dreams, a knowing right after asking a question within your own mind, insights during a connection with a nonphysical spiritual guide during a meditation.

Stay mindful of the fact that it is your feminine aspect that can help you connect with your larger self–the part of you that is quantum, cosmic, vast, and eternal. This feminine aspect is a direct line to your inner wisdom!

I wrote this recently on social media:

“Beyond the mist of our conditioned unknowing lies the brilliance emanating from our inner wisdom that knows all things.”

I look forward to your feedback on this article and knowing how I can serve you in an expanded way in 2021. Feel free to contact me at my website.