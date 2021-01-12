Trust your instincts and take action on things you want to do in life.

Top influencers and entrepreneurs like Mohammed Rashid Khan founder of Caviar Phones, helps us understand that you have to take action in life to achieve what you dreamed.

2020 was a tough year for all of us, but it also taught us what new we could do in life so that next time such things occurs, we can defend it. Mohammed Rashid Khan aims to provide classic custom mobile phones and luxurious items specially designed to match top-notch entrepreneurs’ class.

He never shies away from taking action in life, and his concentration and passion for bringing new things helped him make a name in Dubai.

Today I feel good when I write on such personality. MRK showed if you learn taking action in life and pushing things forward, you can achieve everything you want in life.

Top personalities inspire you to take action in a tough time. They teach you to take new challenges with passion and hard work. You can start new projects which you felt were not prepared in the past.

Surely some people give you the confidence to switch career, which can help you climb the ladder of success from one industry to another. Taking action in whatever you like can help you learn something new in life. So always bee gutsy and dream for big things in life like top personalities do.

Jigar Saraswat, Rajasi Media, Gujarat.