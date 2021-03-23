Trust the Timings of Life

You meet tons of people in your life. Some of them stay and create memories for life time, while others leave and teach you some of the best life lessons. Each person you meet is important. You get to explore different personalities and learn a few lessons which can’t be taught in schools or colleges, but can only be learnt after the ‘falls’ we face…

Some people come into your life during the difficult times and make the situation even worse, while some come into your life with solutions and help you face your problems. Always remember that you need both kinds of people in your life. The first group of people make you strong and the other group gives you hope…

Even though it is important to meet all kinds of people, it is always better to avoid trouble. How do you avoid negative people? How do you know if a person should stay in your life or not? The answer to this is simple.

Believe in your intuition.

The minute you meet a new person, your soul gives you the vibe if the person is genuine or not. Listen to yourself… If you can be yourself around that person without any hesitation or without having a fear of being judged, and if the other person has a grown mindset to accept you as you are, encourages you and guides you towards the correct path, you know the person is right for you…

Trust the Timing. Remember that every person you meet, comes into your life for a reason. Always let go of the bad ones and keep the ones who let you grow and love you for who you are…