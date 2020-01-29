Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Trust and Fear

By

today, i had a conversation with a someone we could talk  
i only know through the internet.
he read something that i posted 
and asked me if we could talk
as he wanted to know how he might support me on my journey.
how kind and generous people are.

my answer surprised me.
i thought i would have answered as i usually answer,
well, i am looking for someone to sponsor a van
or i need people to host me in different cities
or i need help creating a crowd funding
or a video team to video my conversations.

but today, my answer was,
i just need people to remind me to trust more
the more i trust, 
the more i will meet the people who will want to help me
wow.

what became clear to me in this conversation is 
i know when i trust, the right connections happen,
i meet all sorts of interesting people
the places i visit hold something very rich for me
and even the ups and the downs of life speak to me.

i know this and still sometimes, i feel scared and ask myself,
what happens if things don’t work out?

the trip i will take beginning May 1, 2020
following the blueprint in the story of my book The Mosaic
is a journey of trust, of listening, of receiving.

the ability to receive takes courage 
for me to allow myself be vulnerable enough 
to ask people to help me 
is not something that has been easy for me to do 
to surrender control and place myself 
in the hands of something greater than myself
is not something i am very familiar with doing.
to not know how my trip will be funded, where i will stay,
what vehicle or mode of transportation i will take
in unprecedented for me.
to ask that my trip be guided is easy,
to believe that it actually wil be guided takes faith i didn’t have

todays decision: do i drive around the country or take the train?
anybody know anyone 
who might be able to sponsor 
a van or a one year USA rail pass?

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

