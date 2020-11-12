Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Trump May Lose More Than Just The Presidency

Covid, job change and possible relocation…. unfortunately, what many American households may face in 2020. This is not dissimilar to the Trumps. Donald and Melania experienced Covid in October and job loss with the need to relocate in November. Certainly, these issues added tension on an already seemingly strained relationship. Rightfully or not, the first couple faced extreme scrutiny throughout the presidential campaign and four years in the White House. Will their marriage endure?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Speculation is mounting now that Trump lost the election. As this is Donald’s third marriage it is certainly not his first rodeo when it comes to divorce.  For a man who treats everything like business, love appears to be no exception. Due to being the wife of a thrice married man, many believe Melania is prepared.

The couple married in 2005 making their marriage not quite long term. The Trumps are now residents of Florida not New York. Though neither jurisdiction are community property states (so marital property is not necessarily 50/50 split), it would not come as a shock that Donald and Melania have a prenuptial or even a postnuptial agreement. What it says is a secret other than to a handful of advisors and lawyers. There is certainly plenty to speculate. As the White House was an unexpected path for the couple, it is widely believed in the matrimonial community this turn likely led to an update on the prenuptial agreement.  Melania appeared a reluctant first lady, but it was a job she may have been paid handsomely to complete.

According to Newsweek, Donald was accused of cheating on all his wives. The October 2016 release by The Washington Post of a tape on which Trump is heard saying the now infamous where you can “grab a woman” likely did not strengthened their relationship. Despite his multiple well publicized scandals and alleged payoffs, Donald and Melania refused to confirm his alleged cheating, at least in public. Though there was certainly plenty of visual evidence for the press, taking separate transportation, skipping events, and no mention of their anniversary.  

Should Donald and Melania divorce, they would be in uncharted waters as no American President has divorced after leaving the White House. Further, of the 45 (soon to be 46) Presidents of the United States only Ronald Regan and Donald Trump have ever divorced. Regan once. Donald Twice.  Shortly following their respective unsuccessful bids for the 1980 and 2000 presidential elections Ted Kennedy and Al Gore divorced.  As first ladies, Florence “Flossie” King DeWolfe, wife of Warren Harding was a divorcee with one son when she married. Elizabeth Ann Bloomer divorced her first husband to later marry Gerald Ford. Though one of the most interesting White House scandals was the wife of Andrew Jackson who was technically still married to her first husband when she wed soon to be President Jackson. Rachel Jackson died after her husband was elected but before the inauguration.

What the couple will do next and where they will live (separate or a part) is still unknown. However, it is likely that should they divorce Melania will have to sign a non-disparagement agreement, as did Marla Maples according to Vanity Fair. Therefore, Melania will not be able to write a book, give an interview, or provide any type of tell all that would paint Donald in a bad light.

Only time will tell if we will see Melania and Donald as a couple that grows old(er) together. Like hundreds of thousands of other Americans, for the Trumps 2020 may prove to be make or break when it comes to marriage.  Like the rest of us they still have to make it through the holidays and keep a smile on their faces for their families.  The Trumps, however, will have to do so in public.

    Nicole Noonan, Esq., CEO at New Chapter Capital, Inc.

    Nicole Noonan, Esq., CEO of New Chapter Capital Inc., specializes in divorce funding. She formerly served as President of Novitas US.

    She is a nationally recognized divorce expert and pioneer of divorce funding.  Crowned the “Fairy Godmother of Divorce” by the New York Post. Formerly President of National Divorce Capital, prior to which she was Director at BBL Churchill.

     

    Recognized by New York Magazine as New York’s Women Leader’s in the Law 2014. She has been seen on Good Morning America, Bloomberg TV, WLNY’s “The Couch” and WPIX.

    She also been featured in The Huffington Post’s Women in Business, American Banker, The Economist, Forbes Magazine, Fortune Magazine, and The New York Times

     

    Nicole is an experienced attorney who practiced with a number of top-rated divorce law firms throughout her career. She was instrumental in the litigation of a large number of complex family law cases involving both financial and custody disputes, including some of the leading reported cases on these areas.

    Nicole holds a BA from Boston College and a JD from Seton Hall University School of Law. She clerked for the Hon. Douglas M. Fasciale, J.S.C., Nicole is an active member of the New Jersey Bar Association, American Bar Association, New York Women's Bar Association and the Westchester Bar Association. She serves on the Seton Hall University Stillman School of Business Leadership Council. Additionally, she is a certified New York Mediator.

