Trump Lost. The Series Finale of 2020 Is Now Officially Over.

This OP-ED/factual representation of the current state of affairs might offend some people, but I’d like to be on the side of the facts rather than “Fake News.” If you can’t handle the truth and are not open-minded, you might not be able to critically think and well then you know how to comprehend this.

Victory! Another one-term President. No disputing election results now. This nightmare is finally over. We thought George W. Bush’s presidency was rough? I appreciate and like Bush now, even more, especially his cool little friendship with Michelle Obama! This should have never happened in the first place but I hope America learned from 2016 how important it is to show up.

We spent 4 years with a disgraceful excuse of a human being pissing all over the sacred office of the President of the United States. An illegitimate president with help from foreign powers, a criminal, a con-man, a racist, a xenophobe, a womanizer, a homophobe, a trust-fund baby, a failed businessman, and fraudulent scumbag. The furthest thing from a true Christian and pretty close to the Anti-Christ if you ask me.

Get your obnoxious flags, burn them, throw em’ out in the trash where they belong. If anything this shows me that this incompetent, troubled and mentally deranged man pulled off the biggest heist in American history. He exploited the extreme lack of intelligence of the many Americans who fell into his cult, conspiracy theories, and believed over 24,000 lies he told throughout his term that have been fact-checked. If I give him credit for anything it’s that he conned all of his supporters and they honestly ride or die for him although he would never do the same for them. PATHETIC. Take it from people who know him well including his former personal attorney/fixer Michael Cohen.

He never cared about you but his campaign was smart enough to pander to your radical, ignorant beliefs. He cared about himself and how he would look. He would never visit a place like Nebraska, Iowa, any of these rural areas normally because he prefers his glitz, glam, and gold-plated toilet to piss on in Manhattan or Palm Beach preferably. He only cared about himself and it showed not only throughout his entire life but on full display during his presidency.

The cult following Trump has just shown us how much mental illness is running rampant in this country compared to the rest of the world. This country needs to take a serious look at the mental health of the citizens with the levels of support this guy had in some areas. Should have never happened, but it shows White Supremacy, Racism, Homophobia all exist and may never truly die off in this country.

The last four years has been full of:

Abuse of Power

Crisis

Tweets

Incoherence

Incompetence

20k + Recorded Lies

Gaslighting

Absurdity

Poverty

Civil Unrest over Systemic racism

Postal service near collapse

Been Impeached

Faced 26 Allegations of Sexual Assault

Conspiracy Theories

Ignorance

RACISM

Bigotry

Classism

Vindictiveness

Serious Mental Illness on behalf of the President and his supporters.

Cult-like Behavior

Threats to our national security

Lack of education or knowledge on behalf of the President

Lack of empathy

Embarrassment

Narcissism

Sociopathic Tendencies

Bullying

Arrogance

Chaos

Division

Propaganda

Unnecessary Death due to Covid Mishandling

Deflection

Projection

Hate

Tarnishing of the office of the Presidency

Authoritarianism

Nepotism

White Supremacy

Homophobia

Transphobia

Xenophobia

Discrimination

Cruelty

Corruption

Self-dealing

Collusion

Obstruction of Justice

Crimes

Covering up the truth

All done by the worst president in modern American history. He will go in the books as one of the worst presidents in the history of this country without a doubt. I’m glad that this horrific reality show is hopefully over and we are now on the way to restoring this country to its rightful place as a respected nation in the world. Rather than world leaders from Canada, UK, France huddling up and making fun of an American President at a NATO summit. That wouldn’t even happen with Bush and he had a shoe thrown at him once upon a time.

I look forward to some normalcy and once we clean up the huge mess they made. Trump is clearly fearful of prosecutorial scrutiny from open investigations that this Presidency basically protected him from. Once he leaves the office, it is open season for The Southern District of New York’s investigation and other investigations into his family and criminal activities. Not to mention the forming of new probes into the dealings of his family and the whole Trump organization. As far as I’m concerned they are all crooks. Kushner, Ivanka, Don Jr., Bill Bar among all of his associates who have already faced jail time – many others need to be in jail.

A Mueller report that could not charge the President of a crime because it was not an option they could consider due to the current DOJ Policy which Mueller against. The Kiss-ass AG Bill Bar went ahead and mischaracterized the findings of the investigation. If not for that policy and more time to continue an investigation, Donald might have ended up an Indicted POTUS. These are the facts any conspiracy theories cannot deny. I don’t think it is over yet as these homegrown terrorists and his cult supporters will “Stand by and Stand Down” as he says. I am confident that at least by winning this election we are winning the battle for the soul of this nation.

I trust the current administration will handle any extremists who seek to divide and destroy this country after the results of the elections. Local businesses are boarding up their storefronts as if there is a hurricane coming. This has not happened in modern American history. This is alarming. The White House put up a wall against protesting as well. Could this cause mass civil unrest in this country? More armed men storming the capitals of their cities protesting? Time will tell, but I am confident in the handling of any of it under a Biden-Harris administration.

The Biden Harris administration will now have to undo the horrific things this incompetent administration has done in such a short period of time. The good thing is they are completely qualified, competent, educated, and have the common sense and candor to get things done in this country for ALL PEOPLE.