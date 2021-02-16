Contributor Log In/Sign Up
“True to Self” – Awareness

By

When someone asks, “How are you doing?” Do you pull your answer from a thought and quickly reply? Are you checking on your true feeling or automatically responding, “Good,” without even checking if that’s true?

An automatic response comes up so easily. It is like the bounce-back of a ball you dropped on the ground, automatic. More than ever we need to check on ourselves, not only to give others the appropriate answer but to have awareness of ourselves and our own health.

In this time, more than ever before, we need to check on ourselves. This means assessing our physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual body. It is not easy to do a fast scan when someone asks you on the street, it is not important to give the correct response, it is important to know what’s going on with you. 

We should hold our health to a really high standard, at least as high as we hold the health of others. Here are three questions you want to ask yourself:

  • Am I doing my best today?
  • Am I thinking my best today?
  • Am I eating my best today?

If you can answer, “yes” to these three questions, you are a pro. If your answers are not all positive, remember that tomorrow you can do better than today. We don’t need to be judgemental or harsh with ourselves, that also happens automatically. 

Keep this in mind, when you judge others, you are judging yourself based on other people’s behaviors. Do the inner work and forget about what others think about you.

Do your best today!

    Gemi Bertran, CEO/Founder at Nourish the Brain Institute

