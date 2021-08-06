True Love, In The Bonding Of Two: Maria Luisa Landin #Mexico

There is a loving explosion, when two Souls, unite! What is even more pleasing, is how such a love leaves its Universal footprints on Earth. There are different movements when it comes to how such a love is expressed. Keep in mind that two is symbolic of balance. When Heaven aligns two Souls, they are complements of each other; thereby, establishing a wondrous harmony. That’s the very nature of, two! It moves a two people into understanding what it means to explore those deeper layers of compatibility; how you have been purposefully aligned together, in order to fulfill your mission on Earth! It’s truly an essence when it comes to those deeper objectives for having found, love’s Divine! How Divine it truly is!

Still making our navigation into Mexican terrain. For, we continue to explore what it means to be aligned with a person, through a Spiritual essence. Entering into the world of two Souls is a deeply rewarding experience, indeed! Sometimes, it requires us in having to let go what we are used to dealing with. Love has its capacity to bring a renewal between two parties. That’s what its all about. Nevertheless, what moves us into a colorful hue, is its ability to move through the challenges coming with the alignment between two Souls. That’s one of the most challenging feats between two people. After all, one is bringing two different personalities (and personas) together. Just remember that discomfort is part of the alignment. Nevertheless, it is part of it all!

Dos Almas que en el Mundo

habia unido Dios

dos almas que se amaban

Two Souls in the

God had joined

Two Souls, who love each other

The natural treasures (and movements) of the Earth have a way of snaking us up; getting us to comprehend, that we are not robots, within this spacing. After all, we can learn the easy, or experience it the hard way. Whichever decision we choose, we still, learn! Just remember that with true love, a person is granted additional access into the Most High’s purpose for our lives! Patience is virtue in our learning of it. It is a sometimes strenuous (and agonizing) virtue. Nevertheless, it is a virtue!

Eso eramos tu y yo

Por la sangrante herida,

de nuestro immenso amor;

gozabamos la vida, como jamas se vio

That we plow you and me

For the bleeding wound

Of our immense love

We enjoyed life, as it was never seen

Love is a passionate fulfillment. Love is beautiful between two people, when it is blessed by the Heavens. Simultaneously, love is also based on the journey. There is a physical journey, as it concerns getting through the objective; navigating through certain tasks. Love is more than the romantic vibes, after marriage. One question comes into mind. What is the mission? Well, such is between two parties. Nevertheless, it moves us into fully comprehending a greater story in the meaning of, true love, and bonds of, two!

Maria Luisa Landin