Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

True Happiness Lies Within. Look Within.

Be happy with what you have or what you are. Thrive for more but don’t let your happiness hang on the outcome of your effort.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
True-happiness-lies-within-Sanskrit-Quotes-HBR-Patel

सत्यानंदः अंतरतः विद्यते ||

Life gives me enough reasons every day to sulk. I have a choice to carry on with that feeling for the rest of the day or to look beyond & within to alter that feeling.

There will be a million reasons surrounding me to be unhappy but all I need is one single moment of introspection to clear out that fog of unhappiness.

I believed then — Material Possession is the source of Happiness. I might not completely disagree with my previous self as some of the possession provides comfort. And it feels better to contemplate in comfort but wanting that comfort at any cost is the source of misery.

Having more is not the source of happiness & hence wanting more won’t help us to be happy. The answer lies in contentment.

Be happy & merry with what you have. Work for more but don’t expect your actions to give you your desired outcome every time.

When my actions manifest into my desired outcome, I will be by default happy. When it fails my expectations, sulking won’t help. Being happy will be my choice to avoid unhappiness with the quality of contentment to solidify my choice.

Dalai Lama guides us perfectly with his words & his life on the topic of happiness. He says:

In order to be happy we must first possess inner contentment, and inner contentment doesn’t come from having all we want; but rather from wanting and appreciating being grateful for all we have.

Easier said than done. I know how hard it is to bring out contentment in sorrowful times. It is hard to recall contentment in the midst of unfortunate events but remember, it is hard not impossible.

Bharata, my nation, has a history full of such sages who were content with what they had. They lived a minimalistic way yet always full of bliss & joy. They knew the equation of happiness & shaped their routines in accordance with that.

Contemplating the future or regretting the past may lurk us in the cave of unhappiness. But when in such a situation, if you adopt the practice of making a conscious decision to look within in order to act on the present moment, misery can be easily avoided.

Again, easier said than done but give it a try, it works wonders.

As I said, there will be comfort in materialistic possessions but true happiness is not anywhere near its proximity.

For true happiness, try to develop contentment. Contentment is not a hard thing to find if you try to take a hard look inside of you.

Socrates highlights the importance of Contentment beautifully:

Contentment is natural wealth, luxury is artificial poverty.

Be happy with what you have or what you are. Thrive for more but if you fail try again but don’t let your happiness hang on the outcome of your effort.

If you are looking for a reason to be happy, don’t look outside, look within you will find multiple reasons to be content & joyousThese steps will be helpful in making happiness a habit.

“Look within. Within is the fountain o f good, and it will ever bubble up, if thou wilt ever dig.” — Marcus Aurelius

Remember, it all comes down to a conscious choice. Practice until it becomes a habit.

    HBR Patel

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    &quot;Because genius is a characteristic of consciousness, genius is also universal. That which is universal is, therefore, theoretically available to every man. It awaits only the right circumstances to express it.&quot;
    Community//

    The Road To Acceptance

    by Anastasia Konoian
    Well-Being//

    Why So Many of Us Are Afraid of Being Happy—And What We Can Do About It

    by Gustavo Razzetti
    Community//

    Life is like a cooking recipe — You control the ingredients

    by Jonathan Flores

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.