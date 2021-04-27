Troia Butcher of Just Troia: “Do not follow every fad”

It can foster a more creative work environment. A diverse team brings to the table their social location and understanding of how to work effectively with their community.

It eliminates the “good ole boy” mentality. A diverse team will remove the misnomer that talented ideas are only derived for a certain demographic.

It represents the world that we live in. A diverse team is needed because our world looks different and now more than ever it needs to be celebrated.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Troia Butcher, Founder/Owner of JustTroia, LLC, CEO of The Good Grief Healing Center, Inc., Transformational Healing Coach, Author and Speaker.

JustTroia has spent a lifetime committed to the service of others. As an 8-year Veteran of the U.S. Army and an Ordained Minister, JustTroia brings a nonsense approach to grief and loss. Troia is a certified Life Coach, and she is certified in grief counseling. She holds a M.S. in Project Management and a B.S. in Criminology. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in human services with a concentration in grief and loss. This unrivaled combination of experience and education has enabled Troia to develop a unique approach to empowering her clients.

As a Transformational Healing Coach, Author, and Speaker, JustTroia brings the brokenhearted to the Word of God by providing practical ways to apply the Word in their daily lives, so they will become whole again and fulfill their destiny.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Grief/life coaching was not my chosen profession. I worked in the Information Technology field for most of my career. However, in 2019, I experienced several significant deaths in a relatively short time span. I was consumed with the pain of the loss and I felt both stuck and alone. I was able to eventually find my way back. I found purpose in my pain and that was to ensure that no one who experienced grief would do it alone. I needed to find a way to remove the stigma of grief, especially in the African American community, because we do not address it. My career path chose me. My journey to helping others navigate through their grief and to live through their pain has become my sole motivator.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me is that people are learning how to move forward in their lives. They are learning to acknowledge the pain of the loss, and to understand that they can begin to live through their loss..

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Thefunniest and craziest mistake I made was to join every Facebook group I could that was mentioning that they were successful in any area of business. I also thought that having many followers on social media legitimized who I was in business, so I began following everyone. One day I took a long look at all the groups I was a part of and I realized they were trying to figure out the business world just like I was. So, I removed myself from social media and began to talk with people who were seasoned in business. I began to glean knowledge from them and they reminded me why I am doing what I am doing in the first place. Social media is an amazing tool and an important one. However, networking and talking to people has allowed me to focus on the true direction for my company and walking aimlessly.

Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important for a business to have a diverse executive team?

I believe that it is important to have a diverse executive leadership team because

It can foster a more creative work environment. A diverse team brings to the table their social location and understanding of how to work effectively with their community. It eliminates the “good ole boy” mentality. A diverse team will remove the misnomer that talented ideas are only derived for a certain demographic. It represents the world that we live in. A diverse team is needed because our world looks different and now more than ever it needs to be celebrated.

More broadly can you describe how this can have an effect on our culture?

Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of “The Beloved Community”, it is a place where we see each other by the color of skin but by the character of who we are. If Executive teams adopted the ideal of a “Beloved Community”, the effects on our culture would be amazing. It was drilled in my head during my time in the U.S. Army that we are to “Lead by example.” It is our responsibility to take the lead and implement a more diverse community and hopefully our culture will catch up.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do help address the root of the diversity issues in executive leadership?

Acknowledge that there is unspoken/spoken bias in the workplace, community and in our society. We cannot heal unless we finally accept that race and gender bias still exists. Confront those who are intolerant of the diversity in our society. We are a human race, and we reside in this “big blue marble” called Earth. We are here together, so we need to learn to live together. Validate the concerns of people in the community/industry/society. We must learn to as the saying goes, “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes”. Then maybe we will understand what it means to be an underdog in society.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I believe leadership, like character, is something you do when no one is watching. That quote is one that I have lived for most of my life; however, the truth is that there is always someone watching. There is always someone who wants to emulate what you are doing, so as leader that you walk in integrity. Leaders should also never ask more of their employees what they will not do. A good leader leads by example. I know that sounds like a cliche, but good leaders create great leaders because they are invested in those that are following them.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each. The five things I wish someone told me

Do not follow every fad. As I Life Coach, because I specialize in Grief my business model is different and not cookie cutter. To use “No” as a motivator and not a detractor. When you go into business you have many lofty ideas of how successful you hope to be, until you receive your first no. At that moment you have a choice, listen to the naysayers or believe in yourself. To believe in yourself before anyone else does. You have to know that you are meant to be successful. You must know that you will succeed and that you are destined to be great. It is ok to stand out. Anna Wintour once said, “Why fit in when you were born to stand out.” I am not suggesting that you become obnoxious, but very confident in yourself and what you are releasing into the world. Be kind to yourself and give yourself both grace and mercy.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My current life mission is to remove the stigma that is associated with grief. We expect people to move on from a significant loss like it never happened. We want people to be the same because it is uncomfortable for us. I believe people need to acknowledge the pain of the loss, so that they can live through it. It is my desire to help people live L.I.F.E (live an infinitely fulfilled existence), and that can only happen when we accept, process, learn, heal and live through the loss.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The healing journey begins when you let it all out!” When someone is in the throes of grief, oftentimes they shutdown completely. As with any wound, it needs air to heal. When someone lets out everything that they are feeling, they can begin to heal, because they are shining light in a very dark place.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

One person who I would love to have lunch with is Bette Midler. I would love to sit down with her to tell her thank you for her “Some People’s Lives” CD. It was released during the time I was deployed in the first Persian Gulf War in 1990. The song From a Distance carried me through a year of uncertain times. I was a 21 year old kid deployed in a war, but when I heard the words, God is watching us, somehow I knew I would come home safely. For that I am so grateful.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Your reader can find me on all social media outlets under @JustTroia | www.justtroia.com | [email protected]

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!