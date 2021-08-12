Tristan Morel L’Horset: “You don’t need to start with perfection”

You don’t need to start with perfection. Start small. Make it better over time. Rally your people to understand and help you achieve your aspirations. The collective passion will lift you to greatness. And, recognize that it’s OK to fail, but people will see that you tried boldly. Our Green Cloud Advisor was not an overnight success, in fact, it took several conversations with several clients to initial test it, refine it, and improve it because we saw scale in use. Now clients are using its output to drive their journey and highlight their impact on their annual report.

As a Senior Managing Director at Accenture with a passion for the intersection of technology and business, Tristan Morel L’Horset brings the industry’s best thinking, innovation and talent to help clients navigate the complexities of cloud for business transformation. Tristan has vast international and multi-cultural experiences having lived in the United States and Europe and led large teams in Asia and South America. As a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with an MBA from George Washington University, he previously served as Special Agent for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I was raised in the suburbs of Paris, France, in the 1970s through the ’80s. I remembered this was a time of early automation in factories and there was a lot of angst about jobs disappearing because of it. My parents quickly taught me that jobs wouldn’t disappear, but there would be more opportunities for those wanted to do the automation, manage the robots, etc. I was always curious and would open up my radio control cars to see how they worked and took some early computer programming lessons on an Apple IIc back in the ’80s. The ability to elicit responses from a computer based on your own programming, design graphics and create the future was always fascinating to me. While I pursued my dream to become a fighter pilot by joining the US Air Force Academy (It’s a long story how I ended up there) which eventually halted because of my eyesight, I quickly jumped back to my roots in computers and IT.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My career started in communications and counter intelligence. We discovered a routine anomaly on a computer and learned that it was one of the first communication hacks into the US government system. We caught foreign entities entering US systems. It opened up our eyes as a nation that there are pro’s and con’s to technology. Technology can connect people, but it can be used nefariously. My career started in communications to link people to talk to main base and enable supply, logistics, warfighters and humanitarian missions but I also saw that technology enabled others to obtain our secrets. The progress and greatness of technology revealed two sides to our reality…firstly, technology showed me how to enable people across the world, and, secondly, I also saw the potential drawbacks of technology.

Today, I am focusing on how technology can connect people in order to accelerate progress. At Accenture, our mission is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity. Technology can not exist without people. If technology is done right, technology can be an equalizing opportunity for people.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Throughout each step of my career, I have had incredible mentors who have guided me through hard times or believed in me and given me incredible opportunities. I have had several mentors at Accenture but I probably have benefited the most during my early career in the military when I made mistakes. Our military is truly a leadership factory. I may or may not have accidentally shut down a data center in my early years as a new lieutenant. My captain at the time probably had options about severe punishment or to tell the General “That new Lieutenant did it” but they both got a good laugh at my expense. I’m grateful for the generosity of their support and using mistakes as growth opportunities. I’ve learned a lot about leadership from their handling of the situation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My personal motto is “Fortuna Fortes” which translates to “fortune favors the bold.” I have always admired those that take on bold journeys and create the future. I took on a bold challenge early on to move to the US to pursue a dream and went to the Air Force Academy barely speaking English. While the journey was rocky and I had incredibly supportive parents, the perseverance paid off and I like to believe that the rewards have been great since.

Technology is no different. Those who undertake the boldest challenges in technology, or those who look to solve our clients’ most pressing business issues are the ones that make leaps in the applicability of technology around the world.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I always believe that people choose their bosses. My bosses have enabled and inspired me. When it comes to talent, it’s incumbent on us as leaders to attract the best talent. People will choose their bosses and go to where they feel they have the most opportunities to contribute. For me, it’s about helping people become successful and I want to understand where they are and enable everyone from our new analysts to the managing director. It’s fascinating what people can accomplish when they are enabled and inspired; it’s why I wake up and always worry whether people up and down my team are happy. If not, people will find another company and ultimately choose where they want to work.

I strive for candor. I’m candid with my team…beyond their performance. I don’t hide the bad news; I share and tell. It’s even more critical to be candid with clients. I’m in the services industry and I think clients value candor about what they do well, what lies in front of them, and more importantly, what they need to do improve their business. I’m honest about the opportunities to do it well and openly sharing the good and the bad. Being able to do so without judgment is an important trait.

I aim to have purpose. Not everyone has to have the same purpose. When a company and a person can find their right purpose, magic happens. I love my job because it gives me my purpose to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity. I like people with purpose. When I can help clients achieve their purpose, I have helped them achieve their potential.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on the planet and the environment. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

Businesses are facing more pressure to solve large socioeconomic challenges and shift toward more responsible and sustainable practices while boosting profitability. Companies beginning their cloud journey confront a number of questions. Their decisions will directly determine how sustainable their solutions are and the benefits they drive. We can now witness how companies that choose wisely will gain unprecedented levels of innovation and choosing wisely will also lead to both a greener planet and a greener balance sheet.

We’re also learning that a sustainable cloud positions companies to deliver on new commitments: carbon reduction and responsible innovation. Companies have historically driven financial, security, and agility benefits through cloud, but sustainability is becoming an imperative. Accenture analysis shows initial cloud migrations alone can reduce carbon emissions by more than 84% compared with conventional infrastructure. Reductions can be pushed even higher — by up to 98% — by designing applications specifically for the cloud. To get a current cloud CO2 emission score and recommendations to reduce carbon footprint, Accenture provides a Green Cloud Advisor module for clients interested in boosting their green index goals.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Adding to the significant environmental impact, sustainable cloud solutions can deliver key financial benefits. Accenture’s analysis, based on our work with clients, shows up to 30–40% total cost of ownership savings from public cloud, driven by greater workload flexibility, better server utilization rates and more energy-efficient infrastructure.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Data centers today use about 1% of the world’s energy. We project that data centers will use 3% to 8% of the world’s energy. If we don’t do anything, we’ll always wonder in the back of our mind…is it sustainable for the earth or our ecosystem? We have to do something. If we do it right, we can use technology to stay sustainable. When I’m not at work, I’m swimming, biking and running outside. I care deeply for our environment. It’s my job to find ways to link everything, go above and beyond to help clients become more sustainable.

Accenture didn’t launch our Green Cloud Advisor with the purpose of selling a tool. It started out as a curiosity project to understand where we can drive greater benefit, then we discovered that our Green Cloud Advisor can be an asset for clients to evaluate how they can run more sustainable clouds.

How do you think this might change the world?

Our clients rely on Accenture to help them design cloud solutions that reduce carbon emissions and lay a foundation for responsible innovation. We can now establish a baseline of existing data center energy consumption, computing requirements and sustainability goals. We can access proprietary algorithms to quantify the “greenness” of potential cloud solution options, based on a range of information, such as the cloud service providers’ carbon emissions goals, locations, energy sources and readiness to transition to clean energy. This is a game changer because we can now show benefit not only for shareholders and employees but also how our work benefits our communities and our planet.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

When sensationalized by the movies, technology advancements can scare some people but what’s more important is to understand how and where we can practice what Accenture cites as “Responsible AI.” With Responsible AI, you can shape key objectives and establish your governance strategy, creating systems that enable AI and any business to flourish. We need to minimize unintended bias by ensuring that we’re building responsibility into our AI to ensure that the algorithms — and underlying data — are as unbiased and representative as possible. It’s about ensuring AI transparency to build trust among employees and customers, develop explainable AI that is transparent across processes and functions. The movies certainly show where this has failed to the detriment of society but that’s for entertainment. What’s real is that Responsible AI calls upon every company to protect the privacy and security of data to ensure that personal and/or sensitive data is never used unethically.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

I can’t profess on anything other than learnings from my own experience so let me share what I’ve witnessed on where my work or where my journey has made a positive social impact. This includes:

Technology must have purpose. Accenture is unique because we help clients achieve business outcomes. For example, with Green Cloud Advisor, our purpose is to help reduce emissions and waste with greener IT practices. Be clear and concise about your purpose. Be candid about what’s achievable or what lies ahead. Accenture worked with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Canada’s national housing agency, to dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of their IT operations. We helped CMHC undertake a major IT transformation, including a transition to the cloud, that has resulted in a reduction of its IT-related CO2 emissions by more than 80%. Find a way to achieve to excel, do good, have a purist attitude. As shared, we didn’t start Green Cloud Advisor to sell or make money. We were curious about sustainable cloud environments. Our relentless curiosity to find a way to do good led us to evaluate every facet of a sustainable cloud environment. Be courageous. Like my motto of “fortune favors the bold,” with courage, you’ll naturally aim for bold achievements and results. When you have courage, you’ll have find the strength and endurance to make an impact. Look at Accenture as a case study, in 2015, we boldly started a journey to the cloud. Today, 95% of Accenture applications are in the cloud — we created a bold goal to align our people around a culture that embraces change and adoption of new technology throughout our organization for better business outcomes. You don’t need to start with perfection. Start small. Make it better over time. Rally your people to understand and help you achieve your aspirations. The collective passion will lift you to greatness. And, recognize that it’s OK to fail, but people will see that you tried boldly. Our Green Cloud Advisor was not an overnight success, in fact, it took several conversations with several clients to initial test it, refine it, and improve it because we saw scale in use. Now clients are using its output to drive their journey and highlight their impact on their annual report.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Share your purpose. It’s unlikely that you’ll be alone in your purpose. No matter what cause drives you to action, you need to test out your ideas. You’ll find like-minded people, meet other advocates for your purpose and learn from others who also share your voice. People will gravitate to others passionate about their cause. Let your purpose drive you toward where you will go.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Having a private lunch or coffee with Elon Musk would be a gift. He has a very singular focus on using electricity sustainably. His work is important for our human species in this world. He is a technology pioneer who is relentless about his purpose, how it drives his actions and where he stays hyper-focused. He does it at a macro-level. Not everyone will understand his purpose, but I’m following him because of his candor and focus.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

It’s a privilege to be connected with like-minded peers, industry leaders and rising stars so readers can read my postings on LinkedIn and follow me on Twitter.

