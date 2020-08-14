Tristan Gutner: “Transform your mindset.”

I made a commitment to myself to transform my mindset, self-love, self-care, and internal dialogue, and it was shocking how quickly my life turned around. I got to see first-hand that our mindset determines literally every part of our experience, that we always have a choice in the thoughts we think and the feelings we feel, and it’s that choice that decides how our life moves forward.

As a part of my series about leaders who integrate mindfulness and spiritual practices into their work culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tristan Gutner. Tristan, transformation coach and speaker for purpose-driven entrepreneurs and leaders. He created the Quantum Leap Method which is designed to help his clients rapidly increase their income and impact while eradicating burnout and confusion.

Using the method he now teaches others, Tristan went from painting houses to running an + 6-figure coaching business within 8 months.

Tristan is committed to helping today’s leaders take control of the results in their businesses and lives. He has helped thousands of people from all over the world through his TV show and podcast, The LIFT With Tristan Gutner, and is frequently featured in the media including SUCCESS Magazine, Thrive Global, and Goalcast. Tristan lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you please share your “backstory” with us?

My pleasure! I grew up outside of Boston, went to Wesleyan University, have lived and traveled all over the world, and I’ve always been fascinated with what I consider our infinite human potential. I’ve explored life in a lot of ways. I worked as a professional musician, ran a painting business, led meditation workshops, and now work as a coach and speaker, and in all those ventures it’s always been my aim to help extract the absolute best from those around me.

What role did mindfulness or spiritual practice play in your life growing up? Do you have a funny or touching story about that?

Growing up I had a burning desire to understand the human experience. I wanted to understand why we are here, what drives each of us, and what we are really capable of. In fact, my earliest memory is standing in my parents’ bathroom wondering about our fundamental purpose in life. I wasn’t overtly exposed to mindfulness or spiritual practices as a kid, but I was always drawn to questions about our purpose and capabilities.

How do your mindfulness or spiritual practices affect your business and personal life today?

Inner work is the cornerstone of both my business and personal life. Without it I think we are really selling ourselves short.

Everything is the product of our mindset. Everything. How we think and feel determines the actions we take and the results we produce. When people want to transform the results in their business or life they are quick to implement new strategies without addressing the root cause of the problem: their mindset. This approach is exhausting, confusing, frustrating, and rarely yields the desired results. We don’t realize that our mindset creates a very hard ceiling for the results we’re capable of producing.

On the other hand, when someone is willing to examine, adjust, and evolve their mindset, new results are automatic and usually happen with lightning speed. I have seen this to be true in my own life and business as well as across all industries, from investors to doctors to executives and everyone in between. If we’re willing to see that our habitual ways of thinking and feeling determine our results, we can create change in any area of our business or life.

So my day starts and ends with meditation and inner reflection, and anytime I hit an obstacle during my day I stop and examine both how I created it and how I can become its solution.

Do you find that you are more successful or less successful because of your integration of spiritual and mindful practices? Can you share an example or story about that with us?

More successful, absolutely! There are a ton of examples I could draw from in my business, but this one sticks out in particular.

A few years ago I needed to generate an extra $19,000 really quickly. I took immediate action, but pretty quickly I was banging my head against the wall and nothing was panning out. I got really frustrated and couldn’t see a way through. I knew that my mindset was both the cause of and solution to the problem so I sat down to do a quick exercise to change my perspective, access a different and more solution-oriented perspective, and identify new opportunities. I quickly saw how I was holding myself back, saw a new opportunity, and had that $19,000 in my account in less than 10 minutes.

If we’re willing to be honest with ourselves about how/why we’re holding ourselves back we start to see opportunities and solutions all around us. It works literally every time.

What would you say is the foundational principle for one to “lead a good life”? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Like I said, you are the both the cause of and the solution to any problem you have. When we really start to understand this principle it gives us an immense amount of freedom. It helps us understand that we can always create what we need when we need it.

I remember early on in my business I really wanted to make $10,000 in a month. At the time I had no idea how to do that, and it felt very far away. I had a mentor help me see and adjust one small mindset piece that was making this goal feel really difficult. I made that adjustment and I made $11,500 in five days. I exceeded my monthly goal in one week, and it was really easy once I could see how it was my thinking that had created the problem.

This experience really helped me understand that I was causing the problem and I could just as easily become the solution.

Can you share a story about one of the most impactful moments in your spiritual/mindful life?

Definitely. I was going through a really rough patch many years ago. Everything in my life felt like it was crumbling … my relationship, my finances, my business, my friendships. I was really at rock bottom emotionally. I felt worthless, unlovable, unloved, and very alone.

I didn’t realize it at the time, but I was perpetuating my suffering really needlessly. I spent hours thinking about how bad my life was, thinking about how much pain I was in, and telling myself really negative stories about what my future would inevitably look like. All I was doing was recycling my pain.

And then something inside me snapped. I realized that I was the one causing my suffering, that my unconscious thoughts and feelings were keeping me trapped in this loop of pain.

I knew that I had to transform these unconscious, life-long patterns if I wanted to create a new experience for myself.

So I made a commitment to myself to transform my mindset, self-love, self-care, and internal dialogue, and it was shocking how quickly my life turned around. I got to see first-hand that our mindset determines literally every part of our experience, that we always have a choice in the thoughts we think and the feelings we feel, and it’s that choice that decides how our life moves forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Mentorship has been the cornerstone of my success, without question. From starting my business to every milestone I’ve hit along the way, I did it because I had amazing support in my corner. There were so many times I wanted to stop because I didn’t believe in myself or was resistant to the growth required, and it was my coach or mentor who helped me see the truth and continue forward. I’ve many different mentors and I’m extremely grateful to each one of them.

Can you share 3 or 4 pieces of advice about how leaders can create a very “healthy and uplifting” work culture?

Instead of constantly pushing others to work harder or do more, set a standard of excellence through the living example of how you carry yourself. Do the work to clean up your own emotional material so can lead others without projecting onto them. Whatever challenges show up in the business meet it with the expectation that the solution MUST be here also. Get curious and expect the best.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want emotional intelligence, mindfulness, and simple spiritual practices to be part of every child’s curriculum as they go through school. It teaches resilience, personal responsibility, and growth mindset, and so many of the challenges that we face as individuals and as a global society would become so much easier if we could approach them from a new perspective. It’s been said that you can’t solve problems from the same level of consciousness that created them.

How can people follow you and find out more about you?

I’m easy to find …

website: www.tristangutner.com

iTunes (podcast): The LIFT With Tristan Gutner

IG: /tristangutner

FB: / tristangutner

Thank you for all of these great insights!