Trisha Ocona: “Progress takes time, it doesn’t often happen overnight”

Trisha Ocona is an advocate for the people. She is a small business owner and Community and Housing Educator and Strategist fighting against predatory housing for twenty years. She is a lifelong resident of Brooklyn, spent over a decade on the Community Board, and years of experience as an active member of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

As one of the youngest people on the Community Board when she started, Trisha established real connections early in life. She leads with compassion and helps by sharing resources available as a former president of The East 58th Street United Block Association. In addition to her tenure on Brooklyn Community Board 17, she also served as Chairwoman for the Housing Committee and committee member for Land Use and Youth. She was also selected to venture with Habitat for Humanity’s 2013 Housing Global Build trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

Trisha grew up in a multicultural household with a Jamaican mother and a Venezuelan father. As a mother to school-aged children with senior citizen parents, she understands the importance of amplifying the underserved voices. Her intense dedication and commitment to her community have made her a trusted and respected go-to person when many need real estate and housing questions and honest direction.

Trisha Ocona has earned many awards, such as New Yorker of the Week for NY1 and ABC 7 Here and Now with Sandra Bookman.

Trisha is an appointed board member of the Governor of the NYS Department of State’s Real Estate Board. Together with her fellow board members, they share regulatory duties with The Division of Licensing Services and have the power to set the rules and regulations of New York State Real Estate and help create and enforce the NYS real estate laws. She is also a teacher at Baruch College.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. My father is from Venezuela and my mother is Jamaican so I was raised in an Afro-Caribbean and Latinx household. Growing up in a diverse neighborhood allowed me to experience different cultures and immerse myself in communities that were unlike my own.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Bible. It is a resource I use often to provide me with guidance, spiritual strength, and to maintain my faith.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“If you refuse to accept anything but the best, you very often get it.”

There was a time when my street had potholes and it needed to be paved. I sent a request to the city and I was told that my street would be serviced in the order that the request was made and the repairs would not start until the Spring (at the time). Dissatisfied with that answer, I contacted the city agency in charge of the service and come Spring, my street was one of the first streets to be repaired. If you want the best, you need to demand it. I am the type of person who puts ideas into action and I do not stop until I get the solutions I need.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

My definition of leadership is the recognition and coordination of talent and opportunity in order to achieve a common goal. The best metaphor I can think of is the conductor of an orchestra. The conductor recognizes the talent of the musicians and coordinates their efforts to create a beautiful symphony. The most important part about leadership is recognizing the significance of collaboration and teamwork, and acknowledging the importance of every piece of the operation. An organization is like a machine, all of the gears are necessary to make the machine work and when the gears are working in coordination, the efficiency of the machine increases. The job of the leader is to ensure that the gears are turning in the most productive and dignified way while acknowledging the importance of every piece within the system.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

In addition to being a housing professional, I also teach real estate at Baruch College. This experience has helped me feel comfortable speaking in front of crowds. I engaged in a PR workshop years ago that prepared me with media training. It was an invaluable lesson. The way I keep myself centered and stress-free is remembering my strength. I think about the toughest time in my life and I compare it to the situation I’m nervous about and I ask myself, “Is this situation more difficult than something I’ve already experienced?” Most of the time, the answer is no and it helps me feel confident that I can handle anything. Positive self-talk is a great tool for nerves. In terms of stress-relief, spending time with my children is a great way to blow off steam. Being a mom is the most challenging and rewarding job. My kids always know how to lift my spirits and make me feel like I’m the most important person in the world to them. That helps me reevaluate my stress and decide how I will allow it to affect me.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

One of the largest motivations I have to serve as Brooklyn Borough President is to find real solutions. I have lived in Brooklyn my entire life and I have seen how leadership has neglected to properly address issues that affect People of Color and marginalized communities. I see how government bureaucracy prevents progress. The unchecked inadequacies of leadership and the exacerbation of systemic racism have both contributed to the racial boiling point we are at today. Past leadership only provides band-aids for the wounds when we have been crying out for serious solutions. Until comprehensive change occurs, the United States will stay boiling. The entire construct of our societal institutions needs to be revised and even rebuilt in some cases.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

If I get the honor to serve as Brooklyn Borough President, I plan to lead with a series of councils. I want to empower my constituents to be changemakers. Although I am the President, I am NOT the only person who can invoke change. My councils will make sure that every community is represented and everyone has a voice in changing the Borough for the better. Brooklyn is a tapestry of diversity and the only way to include everyone is to provide a seat at the table for everyone.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Perspective is everything and no two perspectives are the same. Everyone has a unique life experience and that experience is valuable. Creating a diverse executive team creates a collective of perspectives where a variety of voices are being heard. That variety will ensure that multiple perspectives are considered and a multitude of communities feel represented.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

I have served as a housing professional for over twenty years. I understand the benefits of generational wealth-building through property ownership. I actually am the Director of a real estate youth camp where I teach young people about these lessons. I am a real estate instructor at Baruch College and I am the mother to school-age children. I think creating an inclusive, representative, and equitable society starts with education. Knowledge is power.

My 5 steps include establishing more equitable institutions, properly investing in public education, police and criminal justice reform, affordable housing for all, and healthcare as a basic right in America. Inequity has gotten out of hand on all fronts. From wealth inequality to homelessness, the playing field is stacked against the non-White and the non-wealthy. I think repairing the classism and racism in America would improve our society significantly.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

Progress takes time, it doesn’t often happen overnight. I am hopeful but I also need to remain patient. Every generation seems to chip away at a bigger piece of the status quo, and I am encouraged by the strides that I see every day. From representation in Congress to increased access to education, I am grateful for the progress I see whether big or small, and I am confident that the future will only bring more of it if we try.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Valerie Jarrett is someone I admire immensely. She is a Woman of Color, she has a strong housing background, and she was the Senior Advisor to President Obama. I would love to have a conversation with her because she has a lot of great experience and we have commonalities that I’d like to explore. .

