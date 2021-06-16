Trisha Ocona: “Develop Community Relationships”

Develop Community Relationships — Knowing your location is one thing, but actually knowing your community is another. Developing relationships with city council members, religious leaders, and other community leaders will allow you to build trust within that space. It will also make it easier for you to determine what’s best for your client by knowing what the community has to offer and who will be best fit for that neighborhood.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Trisha Ocona.

Trisha Ocona is an advocate for the people. She is a small business owner and Community and Housing Educator and Strategist fighting against predatory housing for twenty years. She is a lifelong resident of Brooklyn, spent over a decade on the Community Board, and years of experience as an active member of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

As one of the youngest people on the Community Board when she started, Trisha established real connections early in life. She leads with compassion and helps by sharing resources available as a former president of The East 58th Street United Block Association. In addition to her tenure on Brooklyn Community Board 17, she also served as Chairwoman for the Housing Committee and committee member for Land Use and Youth. She was also selected to venture with Habitat for Humanity’s 2013 Housing Global Build trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

Trisha grew up in a multicultural household with a Jamaican mother and a Venezuelan father. As a mother to school-aged children with senior citizen parents, she understands the importance of amplifying the underserved voices. Her intense dedication and commitment to her community have made her a trusted and respected go-to person when many need real estate and housing questions and honest direction.

Trisha Ocona has earned many awards, such as New Yorker of the Week for NY1 and ABC 7 Here and Now with Sandra Bookman. Trisha is an appointed board member of the Governor of the NYS Department of State’s Real Estate Board. Together with her fellow board members, they share regulatory duties with The Division of Licensing Services and have the power to set the rules and regulations of New York State Real Estate and help create and enforce the NYS real estate laws. She is also a teacher at Baruch College.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

When I was in my first summer of college, I was hired as an intern at a real estate office in Manhattan. I learned as much as I could and eventually worked my way up to Office Manager. Once I reached that position, I studied (with my mother) for the real estate exam, passed, and received my real estate license. I enjoy the industry because it fulfills my entrepreneurial spirit and it gives me the flexibility to raise my family. I also know how personal property ownership is and helping someone make a house their home is an incredible experience to be involved in.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take-away you took out of that story?

I was showing a house that was being sold after it was foreclosed. As we were touring the bedrooms, there was a painted message on the wall from the previous owner that said “Thank you Mom for all that you did.” This message resonated with me because it showed me how personal home ownership is. The previous family tried so hard to save their home and unfortunately were unsuccessful, which is heartbreaking. It reminded me that properties are not just walls and plumbing, they are the canvas for families to paint their stories, find safety and security, and create priceless experiences. It motivates me to keep my heart in the housing industry.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently running for Brooklyn Borough President. Since the Covid-19 pandemic has caused such a terrible housing situation for so many people, I want to utilize my real estate expertise to provide resources during these unprecedented times. I have lived in Brooklyn my entire life and I have seen neighborhoods fall victim to predatory development and I want to protect the homes of my fellow Brooklynites. I’m ready to be the type of President that Brooklyn has needed for far too long.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company stands out because we represent housing with a heart. My office is a community resource where my neighbors and colleagues are utilizing the space for community-based projects. We host a real estate youth camp where I use my office as a classroom to teach young people about generational wealth-building through property ownership. In the summertime, you can find up to thirty teenagers using my office as a classroom. These are the types of things that differentiate my company from the competition.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents, especially my father. There is a saying that it takes a village to raise a child and I am proof of that. Without my parents to assist with childcare, guidance, and support, I don’t know where I would be. Especially when I was in high school, I found myself getting into trouble and my parents were able to steer me back in the right direction. They are truly my saving grace.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I think our society fails to value women the way they value men. I think sexism is still alive in our society and too many people still harbor antiquated ideas about gender roles and expectations. The perception of women being “too emotional” or having to find “work and family balance” is only put upon women. Men are working parents and emotional individuals as well, so why are they not asked about “having it all?” Why are men not obligated to balance the responsibilities of family and their career obligations the same way women in leadership are expected to? If women can manage a household, they can manage a business. I think many of our limitations come from an unwillingness to try new things.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

Something we can all do is recognize a woman’s worth. Pay women equal pay for equal work. Promote women to top positions and leadership positions. Support women in all facets of their lives; from healthcare to childcare to access to education. Gender inequality is a huge problem and until we address those inadequacies, women will forever be left behind.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think that society tries to discount women because they are too “emotional” or they are “too focused on family.” There has always been this question “Can women have it all?” This question refers to a woman’s ability to be successful in her career and still be a successful parent. The problem is, only women are held to this question and standard. Nobody is ever asking a man if he can “have it all.” There’s never an emphasis on the man to balance work and family. Until we hold men to the same standards for parenting and professionalism, women will continue to be scapegoated and discounted from high-level positions on an executive level.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

I enjoy the flexibility of the schedule. As a mom, real estate allows me to create my own schedule around my clients, which gives me the ability to teach and stay active in the community. Another reason I love real estate is providing people with a home. I know it’s cliche but “home is where the heart is” and when someone has a secure home, they are a more productive person. The security and safety of a home can bring such peace of mind. Lastly, I love teaching people about generational wealth-building through property ownership. I am the Director of a real estate youth camp where I share my knowledge with the next generation. As a daughter of immigrants, I know the value of property ownership and I want to encourage others to create a permanent home in Brooklyn.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The pandemic has caused housing insecurity across the board. Whether you are a homeowner, renter, or landlord, the pandemic has caused housing issues for us all. That is the most pressing issue right now. My fear is that homelessness will increase dramatically and predatory developers will see this as an opportunity to implement gentrification on overdrive. I want to protect my neighbors and my neighborhood. One of the reforms I am looking to implement is a Cease and Desist bill that is up for a vote in Albany. I’m hoping it will pass and protect vulnerable tenants.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

My advice to leaders is to Listen. I think the downfall of many leaders is the inability to listen. Positions of power include authority, and authority can make a leader feel like their viewpoint is the ultimate viewpoint. In order to make the most informed decision, we must collect information and educate ourselves on the issues. If we fail to listen to the issues, we will fail to make an informed decision. Listen more, talk less. I think that’s missing in leadership.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Stay Educated — Keep up with classes, take workshops, study from reputable resources. Laws and regulations are constantly changing and you always need to be up to date. Follow the Rules — Trying to game the system or cut corners is not a good idea when it comes to real estate. The legal infrastructure is in place to ensure that nonsense does not occur, so don’t even try it. Search for Resources — There are so many grants available, tax breaks that apply, and resources available for people. Know what is offered by the government and other entities to help your clients maximize their opportunities. Know your Market — No matter where you’re doing real estate, know your location. Get familiar with the neighborhoods, the plans for development in that area, the local laws, and anything that can affect the industry or market. Develop Community Relationships — Knowing your location is one thing, but actually knowing your community is another. Developing relationships with city council members, religious leaders, and other community leaders will allow you to build trust within that space. It will also make it easier for you to determine what’s best for your client by knowing what the community has to offer and who will be best fit for that neighborhood.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I’m trying to start a movement right now with my grassroots campaign for Brooklyn Borough President. I am actively starting a coalition behind my agenda of housing rights and spreading the word about my housing industry expertise. There are so many unanswered questions regarding the housing crisis and I want to be the resource for solutions. I also plan to lead with a series of councils to ensure representation from the diverse groups within Brooklyn. As President, I will do my best to serve every Brooklynite.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

How can our readers follow you online?

Of course! Join #TeamTrisha on www.TrishaOcona.com

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights!