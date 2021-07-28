Tricia Kent of The Backstage Divas: “Do something for yourself each day!”

Do something for yourself each day! Exercise, meditate, read, whatever clears your mind and helps you to focus! I tend to forget this but am always reminded after a good workout how great I feel which tends to make me want to do more and be more creative!

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tricia Kent.

Tricia Kent is the founder of The Backstage Divas where she provides VIP musician gifting backstage at concerts and festivals and has been doing so for nearly a decade. Kent also runs a public relations firm specializing in the green living, beauty, supplement industries. Kent earned a Bachelor’s in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in a small town in Maine where my high school graduating class included a total of 100 seniors. Life was simple, doors were left unlocked, friends and family came over often and we enjoyed great music and dancing in our living room to the sounds of Elvis Presley, Big Bopper, Autograph, John Waite, Eddie Rabbit, Robert Palmer, Supertramp, Bon Jovi, and even Motley Crue! These sounds shaped my love for music which has carried me to this day.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

The story started with a clothing line called Love Gone Apparel founded by my daughter when she was just 10 (she’s now 21). At that time, influencer marketing wasn’t nearly as well-known as it is now, however, celebrity gifting was definitely a trend. So, with my marketing and public relations experience and a few connections, we started gifting not only celebrities but a few of our favorite touring musicians as well. We ultimately found ourselves backstage at 97X Backyard BBQ sharing the Love Gone story with Sick Puppies, AWOLNATION, Panic! at the Disco, and more! That’s when I had the “ah ha” moment that I could do this; I could provide a service that gifts musicians backstage with not only Love Gone Apparel but also other touring essentials. And the Backstage Divas was born! A decade later we’re still going strong (with a slight hiatus because of COVID) and have gifted some of the most well-known musicians in the industry including Shinedown, Three Days Grace, Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bush, Five Finger Death Punch, Candlebox, Avatar, All That Remains, Motionless in White, POD, Saving Abel, Lacuna Coil, Alter Bridge, Otherwise, Godsmack, Staind, The Used, Theory of a Deadman, Trivium, Halestorm, Falling In Reverse, Volbeat, Stone Sour, Seether, and Papa Roach, to name a few. We’ve gifted the artists with products from Tito’s Vodka, Rock N’ Roll Coffee, Sugarland’s Shine, Demeter Fragrance, ZeroWater, Every Man Jack, Earth Friendly Products, PetWinery.com, Creating Better Days CBD, Tattoo Goo, Ergo Chef, and many more!

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

For me, at that time, there wasn’t much of a challenge as I was the only one on the east coast, specifically Florida, who offered a gifting service focusing on concerts and music festivals. I took the necessary steps with creating a business (logos, website, social media, etc) and then reached out to every promoter I could find in Florida with my idea. Eventually, I had a meeting with 101.1 WJRR in Orlando for their annual EarthDay Birthday and I’ve been doing it ever since along with many other music festivals across all sorts of genres.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

Just do it! All you have to do is start and then things will fall into place! But you have to start even if it’s just one small piece at a time.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

For backstage gifting, it’s easy! Every music festival and every concert offers a new lineup and new opportunities to meet different artists from across the world. Plus, since we’ve built relationships over the years with the musicians, it’s always exciting to see them again and catch up. Unfortunately, COVID shut down all gifting opportunities for well over a year but now that life is returning back to normal (somewhat), we’ll be back doing what we love again starting in October with EarthDay Birthday in Orlando and 98ROCKFEST in Tampa.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I enjoy the fact that I’m in control of my own destiny. Since I work from home, I work when I want whether that’s at 3 AM or 10 PM, or take time off during the summer to spend with my two daughters. Also, as a single mom, it’s been very rewarding to be able to stay home, raise my girls, watch them grow, and have the flexibility to be there when they need me. The downside is that they tend to forget that although I work from home, I do work and can’t pick them up from school because they have a headache or just don’t want to be there.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

Probably realizing that you’re not able to do everything yourself! I know what I excel in and what I don’t so the areas that I don’t excel in, I outsource for help.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

Always, every single day! Especially during COVID! With a real job, you’re guaranteed (almost) a paycheck but when you work for yourself, if you don’t work, you don’t get paid. If you don’t hustle for clients or sponsors and provide a great service for those clients or sponsors, then you just might not get paid.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not really a mistake, but funny nonetheless! I had been doing celebrity gifting for years and have gifted many well-known celebrities including Ray Romano, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Leonardo DiCaprio, Steve Martin, and many more. However, my musician gifting at concerts was pretty much next to nothing but I didn’t let that stop me! The saying fake it until you make it rang so true! When I had my first meeting with 101.1 WJRR for their annual EarthDay Birthday I showed up nervous as all get out but brought my A-game with name dropping of those whom I have gifted in the past. Thankfully, I got the gig! A few years later I ended up telling them how much backstage gifting I really “didn’t” have when we first started and, thankfully, they said, “we definitely couldn’t tell!”

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

I would have to say Jon Bon Jovi. Not only does he bring great music to the world, but he also uses his success to “break the cycle of poverty, hunger and homelessness” with his foundation JBJ Soul Foundation.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Making the world a better place is an ongoing endeavor! Throughout COVID it was especially important for me to support the musicians whose lively hood completely stopped by sponsoring their virtual concerts, purchasing merchandise, or simply donating to their virtual tip jar.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Working from home when you have young kids is stressful! They don’t understand when you’re on a conference call and can’t stop everything to pay attention to them doing a cartwheel, for instance. They also don’t understand that you can’t always pick them up from school or bring them to target at 11 AM to go shopping on a Tuesday. Believe in yourself! If you don’t believe in yourself and your idea no one else will either! Patience! When starting anything, you must have patience! It took many phone calls before I not only got a yes from a promoter but also a yes from sponsors. Dress the part! Whatever you may be doing dress the part! If you want to be a hairdresser, make sure your hair always looks perfect! If you want to dress celebrities, make sure that your own OOTD is impressive! If you want to be a makeup artist, your business card is your face! Do something for yourself each day! Exercise, meditate, read, whatever clears your mind and helps you to focus! I tend to forget this but am always reminded after a good workout how great I feel which tends to make me want to do more and be more creative!

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Hmmm…. right now, I would say support your favorite artists and their crew! They’ve had it tough because of the pandemic — many lost everything and had to take side jobs just to survive. So, buy the concert tickets, buy the merch, buy the CDs…. help them out as much as possible! And keep it going, don’t stop supporting them, and please don’t complain that the lineup for your favorite concert isn’t the best! Be grateful that you can finally, after many many months, attend a concert!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Enjoy the little things in life, because one day you will look back and realize they were the big things.” I lost both of my parents nearly 14 years ago so this quote rings true in so many ways. I remember those little things so much now that they’re gone, such as the dancing in our living room that we did so many years ago. I remember the way my mother would look when she was dancing in the living room, she looked so happy!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Definitely Jon Bon Jovi! I grew up with his music and he’s the only musician left that I haven’t met but who has been on my bucket list.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.