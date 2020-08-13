Trevor Romain: “I don’t believe for a minute that I am a person of great influence”

I think vanity and the ‘selfie’ world we live in creates a falseness which I feel is unhealthy. Instead in no particular order, I would recommend anyone to have a type journal to express their feelings. I have one where I draw in it every day which helps me with my stress or if I feel lonely and if I feel isolated like many are at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another is to read books that you can relate or aspire towards. As an author of over 50 published books in 22 different languages, it’s humbling to come across readers who see a reflection of themselves in the stories I share. Vice-versa, I see it in the books I read from other authors. Thirdly, as mentioned previously, one of the quotes that I live by is “don’t let anyone dim your light”, it’s important to do what makes you feel amazing. Through my daily workouts, I feel like I can bring on any new day with a positive can-do attitude.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care and Wellness Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Trevor Romain.

Trevor Romain is a best-selling author, award-winning illustrator, and a sought-after motivational speaker. His books have sold more than a million copies worldwide and have been published in 22 different languages. Connecting With Kids in a Disconnected World and Go Read are his latest books.

Known for his enthusiastic personality and relatable persona, Trevor has spoken to over a million children and their families in addition to given talks at the USO National Gala, UNICEF, Make-A-Wish Foundation, National Child Traumatic Stress Network Conference, the Office of the Secretary of Defense National Family Readiness Conference and many more. The Washington Post says Trevor’s “…rapport with kids is stunning to watch”. Trevor has also been featured on CNN, and Entertainment Weekly, and in the Los Angeles Times.

In 2007, Trevor co-created The Trevor Romain Company to help kids become healthier, happier and more confident. The company’s award-winning animated series was has been featured on numerous PBS affiliate stations throughout the United States. Today, the company offers a wide selection of meaningful content that includes books, merchandise, DVDs and podcasts. For more information, please visit: TrevorRomain.com .

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I have wanted to be a children’s book author since the age of eight. I started my creative career in advertising as both a copywriter and an art director. I moved to the United States in my late 20’s to broaden my career opportunities. But once here in the U.S., I decided I really didn’t enjoy trying to convince people to buy things they didn’t need and quit the advertising world to write and illustrate full time. Our company was born out of a desire to expand my children’s line of books into television. We created a television series which in turn became the foundation of our business in its current form.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am indebted to my business partner Woody Englander who heads up the Management and Finance part of our company. I’m one of those creative people who is not good with finances and better left in a studio writing or drawing.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I once went into a pitch meeting and was so nervous I started talking off the bat without introducing myself. I just shook the person’s hand and started spewing forth my idea. I discovered after a few minutes that I was actually addressing a person who was cleaning the boardroom that I was going to be pitching in.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I share with everyone I mentor these four sayings which have buoyed my during times in my career when I have struggled. Failure is not permanent. Nothing can grow in your comfort zone. Little by little, a little becomes a lot. And, Don’t let someone dim your light simply because it is shining in their eyes. I did not originate these saying but find them great foundations to build upon.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I try to create materials that are meaningful. Being consistent and sincere in sharing the work we create has built us a loyal following.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Two self-care routines that help keep my life in balance is through morning workouts and daily journaling to express my thoughts and feelings. I feel both are important to be happier, healthier and more confident to excel in physical and mental health.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I workout on a daily basis. The discipline and dedication to my exercise routines keep me active and helps clear my mind when I am stressed. On most days, I also meditate which helps me clear out the clutter in my brain which makes room for new creative ideas.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I think vanity and the ‘selfie’ world we live in creates a falseness which I feel is unhealthy. Instead in no particular order, I would recommend anyone to have a type journal to express their feelings. I have one where I draw in it every day which helps me with my stress or if I feel lonely and if I feel isolated like many are at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another is to read books that you can relate or aspire towards. As an author of over 50 published books in 22 different languages, it’s humbling to come across readers who see a reflection of themselves in the stories I share. Vice-versa, I see it in the books I read from other authors.

Thirdly, as mentioned previously, one of the quotes that I live by is “don’t let anyone dim your light”, it’s important to do what makes you feel amazing. Through my daily workouts, I feel like I can bring on any new day with a positive can-do attitude.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I try to read, hear or watch anything by Brené Brown. Her way of looking at life and her incredible ability to help everyday people inspires me.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Yes, I did once have someone talk me into putting my feet into a foot bath filled with tiny fish that were supposed to eat the dead skin off my toes. It was so uncomfortable I took my feet out of there in ten seconds.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I don’t believe for a minute that I am a person of great influence. But as a person who has garnered a following through my books and videos, I would like to create a trust for an impoverished village I am affiliated to in South Africa. They live by donations as the unemployment rate in that area is over 50 percent and the children are starving.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would have to say Brené Brown, because she helps people understand and challenge the false stories we make up when we experience disappointment. And through her work, I have come to understand the importance of listening, instead of telling people what I think they need to hear.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

In addition to TrevorRomain.com, the best locations where readers can also connect at:

Facebook.com/TrevorRomain

Instagram.com/TrevorRomainOfficial

Twitter.com/TrevorRomain

Facebook.com/TrevorRomainCo

Instagram.com/TrevorRomainCo

Twitter.com/TrevorRomainCo

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!