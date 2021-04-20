Trés: “Don’t put too much pressure on yourself”

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Do everything out of your love for music, not your friends. Whatever it is that makes you feel something, chase that because at the end of the day when you are sitting with yourself you need to be proud of the stuff you created, if you aren’t (which i wasn’t at first) you’ll go nowhere. People love authenticity.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Trés.

Trés is an up and coming rapper/singer who expresses himself without reservation in his music about how he overcomes Anxiety. He has new music in retail, and his story is an inspiration to others who grapple with mental illness. He is known for his sonic versatility with a strong emphasis on melodic flow. Trés is currently working on projects for C2 Records, a groundbreaking new label created during the Pandemic that re-imagines contractual benefits and ownership of rights for its artists.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up with two sisters, and we lived everywhere really. I moved houses more times in my 22 years than most people do their entire life, I am pretty sure I have lived in 12 different houses growing up. For the most part though, just normal. I would call myself a good blend of an introvert and an extrovert. I like being around people and doing things but when I need my space, I isolate for a while. I’ve always been that way, and it works for me.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Music has been the one constant thing for me, I grew up being exposed to all kinds of music and so instinctively I used it as an outlet when things got bad. I used to need headphones to fall asleep because music was always able to distract me and calm me down. If the music was loud enough, i couldn’t even hear myself think and honestly sometimes.

That is what I needed. So when it became a reality for me to dive into it fully it wasn’t even a question, this is what i am doing with my life and for once i feel like I’m in the right spot.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Most interesting is tough because i started recently, but I’ve been able to perform at clubs and get my name out there which is fun. I have had a bunch of people reach out to collaborate on songs and stuff like that, but we are still on the climb so I’m sure I’ll have a better story this time next year haha!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

To be completely honest, the funniest/most embarrassing thing would be my first few attempts at writing full songs. I used to force concepts on beats that made no sense and focused on how it would be perceived rather than how it actually sounded, I wanted every word to fit perfectly which ultimately made the whole thing not good — ironically. The biggest lesson I learned was to just enjoy it, take it slow and give yourself time to grow. It took me 6 months before i wrote a song that i actually loved, and all it took was to just sit back and ride whatever emotions i felt in that moment. Sometimes things are easier than they seem.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Easily the creation of my album. It’s called “HEAL” and is focused around my personal struggles as a person and the unhealthy ways I have coped with pain in the past and honestly currently as well. I have learned a lot about myself through the creation of Heal and I’m excited to share it with the world here pretty soon, it’s exactly what i wanted it to be, and so I can’t wait for it to be out.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in music, film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

For starters it’s important to have diversity in every part of life, if you stay in your bubble your whole life you’re handicapping yourself in such an unfortunate way. But to answer your question it’s important because kids like me and my peers look up to these stars growing up, and believe whatever it is they are “selling” and so to pride myself on diversity and equality I know whoever I reach will be impacted by that energy. It took me a long time to realize the importance of empathy, when I grew up i used to think all situations were created the same and it was on you to sink or swim, but when i started living on my own and meeting new people with new situations i realized not everyone has the same opportunities, and it’s up to the people on top to create those opportunities for them, which is what i want to accomplish.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Do everything out of your love for music, not your friends. Whatever it is that makes you feel something, chase that because at the end of the day when you are sitting with yourself you need to be proud of the stuff you created, if you aren’t (which i wasn’t at first) you’ll go nowhere. People love authenticity.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Similar to the last answer, just keep that passion. If you stay true to yourself you’ll never run out of that love. Eventually you’ll run out of ideas if you’re creating for a fake persona, but just be you. Be vulnerable and open to growth because if you aren’t, you will never thrive. Russ has a great line where he says “I was too busy watering my plants to see if yours were greener” and it’s my favorite quote, stop worrying about your peers and your place in the industry, you’re the only person who can make the music you make, so make it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There is one thing I really really want to do. I do not think the world is doing enough to help those with mental illnesses, its been better lately but i would love to campaign for those who deal with these issues daily. My goal would be to form an organization with other celebrities who struggle from mental illness and work with psychiatrists and therapists to call and speak to kids with the same problems. If I knew my favorite artist had the same mental health issues as me and was willing to talk to me for 10–15 minutes when i was a kid it would have been game changing. I want people to know they aren’t alone

In this. I am far from perfect and the pressure to be perfect can ruin people. So that’s my goal.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The list is really endless, my dad, mom, sisters, have all been extremely supportive of me. I also find a lot of inspiration in my other friends who are in the creative field, but in short I’m grateful for everyone who has allowed me to open up in front of them and express myself in a way i wasn’t able to before, I’ve grown because of it and am happy with the route im on. There are way too many people to thank for me to cram it into an interview, maybe at the Grammys one day hahaha!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote of all time is by T.S Elliot, he said “only those who will risk going too far can possible find out how far one

can go.’’ Life is so rare that you have to chase your dreams, you just have to. I have never turned down an opportunity to love life more and this journey has elevated my love for life so I’m grateful. I have really supportive people around me, so were all kind of seeing how far this can take us.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Without a doubt. I have always wanted to sit down with Billie Eillish and talk about crazy stuff. I feel like she’s a cool person, and she’s been open about her personal struggles in a way for her fans to not feel so alone, which is so cool to me. Another one would be Drake, he’s always had pressure put on him from the outside and he just continues to grow and evolve as an artist through all of it and just to sit down and talk to someone like that would be surreal. Those lessons are things money just can’t buy, and you really wouldn’t want it to. Those two for sure though, I’ve got them both on repeat!

How can our readers follow you online?

I was never a huge fan of social media and all that but i figure i kind of have to be now

so you can find me on TikTok @4_tres and instagram @tressimmons — Hit me up! I’m always down to talk

