Treey Sazon: “Find balance and make time for other things too”

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Trey Sazon.

Trey Sazon is the next big thing in the Spanish urban music scene. He has built a very loyal and engaged following on his own, and has recently been signed to a record label. As life would have it, he was recently in a horrible car accident where he almost lost his life and learned the importance of living your life to the fullest and gratitude.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up with a very tight knit family and have always been a family man. My mom has been my rock since I can remember and we were always back and forth between Puerto Rico and Chicago. Since I was a kid, I had a passion for making people laugh and for music as well. People always knew me as the life of the party and the “funny one.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life’s greatest lessons are learned at the worst times and from the worst mistakes.” As much as I have enjoyed and loved the good times, my biggest life changing lessons have come from the bad times. They thought me how to be better, how to heal, how to survive and how to go on with my life when I thought I couldn’t.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Humility. I have never been materialistic or cared about those sort of things. People know I tend to walk around in a black t-shirt all the time. I’ve never let materialistic things drive me and that has helped me a ton. Good intentions. I’m never out to purposely hurt anyone and my intentions are pure. I have had people try to slander my name in this industry many times, but I don’t even acknowledge it- I just keep moving forward with my head high, knowing karma will give us all what we deserve. Work ethic. I have always been a hard worker and when I’m working towards a goal, I work towards it nonstop. When I work on music, I will work all day every day until I perfect what I’m working on.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I had many, many jobs before my second chapter. I have worked in every industry you could imagine. I was never the type to stay at a job if it didn’t bring me any happiness. So I was constantly quitting and moving on to a different industry to see if I could find fulfillment there. I never did!

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I stopped looking outside of myself for fulfillment and started focusing on my passion. Instead of working to pay bills, I started working to fulfill myself and would only do things that brought me pleasure.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I was in a severe car accident that could have easily taken my life. When I survived that accident, I knew that I had a second chance at life and I needed to use it wisely. So many doctors told me I was lucky to be alive, and I didn’t want that to be in vain. I knew once I re-learned how to walk and care for myself again, I would be on a mission to love what I do every day.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I always had a passion for music and for making people laugh and smile, I just wasn’t sure how to turn that in to a rewarding career. I spoke to the people closest to me and they supported and encouraged me every step of the way, not one of them doubted me. Their encouragement allowed me to believe in myself enough to take a big leap and focus on music full time.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Amazingly well! I was signed to a record label, I have management, I am constantly working on new music and am actually doing this interview from the recording studio right now! Even when I was in the ICU, I contacted my record label with ideas to put together a song and music video. When have you ever heard of anyone being in the hospital and thinking about how badly they want to get back to work? That’s what happens when you love what you do!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am extremely grateful to my record label for seeing something in me and signing me. At the time, I honestly wasn’t even thinking about getting signed- I was just trying to figure out how I could make a career out of my music without going bankrupt! Then they came in and signed me with full support for my vision and everything I have been wanting to do. It was a huge blessing and stepping stone.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The night I was out celebrating signing to a record label, a semi-truck slammed in to my car after dinner. At the time, it felt like a huge blow to my career. I couldn’t believe I had just got signed and was then in this freak accident. I thought it was going to put my music career on hold for quite some time, but instead it gave me the motivation to work on it even harder now that I had a second chance at life.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

All of the time! I would get extremely frustrated when I’d sit to work on music, for hours and hours, but couldn’t come up with anything that felt good enough to me. It still happens here and there, but I had to learn to be patient with myself. I started reading a lot of self-help books and made sure I read from them daily, and that made a huge difference for me. It helped me realize that almost everyone has these struggles and it’s not just me.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I have been blessed to have a very good support system even before this new chapter. The people who believe in me have believed in me through everything and have supported all of my ideas.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I was kind of thrown out of my comfort zone when I was in the car accident. It really forced me to sit down and re-evaluate my life. I could no longer work my regular job because of my injuries and I told myself I would focus on my passion instead of on finding another job that was just a job.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

It’s not going to be easy, but it’ll be worth it. I’ve learned that following your dreams comes with lots of frustration and long nights, but when you wake up and get to control your own days and work on your art- it’s all worth it! Things don’t happen overnight, you have to have patience. We tend to jump in to things thinking that everything is just going to happen overnight and then want to give up when we realize it’s going to take a lot longer than that. But, if you’re patient and keep working everything will work out. It gets lonely, you’re not going to have as much support as you think you will. People will tell you it’s a pipe dream, they’ll tell you to find a regular 9–5, people you expected to support you might disappear and you might start to feel a little isolated. But when they all see your success and that you were right, they’re all going to come crawling back in to your life but by then you will know who your true friends and support system are. You’re going to meet a lot of people, but not everyone is your friend. So many people are going to try to feel you out just to see if your friendship will be of benefit to them and it will feel like they are really your friends. But you need to learn discernment, because when you become successful a lot of people just hang around to see what’s in it for them. Find balance and make time for other things too. Don’t let yourself get so overwhelmed and completely consumed with your project that you forget to make time for other things. You still have to make time for your loved ones, self-care, mental health, physical health and spirituality or you will get burned out.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’d love to open a school where kids are taught valuable information and things they will actually need and use throughout their life. Life how to do your taxes, taking care of your body, mind and spirit, etc.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Maluma! He’s been a huge inspiration to me and I’d love to pick his ear.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can find me at www.treysazon.com or at www.instagram.com/treysazon

