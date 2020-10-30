“Treat others how you’d want to be treated.” With Charlie Katz & Brandi Gregge

Spending my patient’s money as if it was mine. Or to say this another way, treating my customers the way I would treat myself. This guiding principle ensures that your business delivers the best possible service to your customers — and the care and consideration you provide makes a big difference.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful Service Business”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brandi Gregge, FNP-BC.

Brandi Gregge, FNP-BC is a licensed nurse practitioner, and the founder and medical director of Mint & Needle, a medical aesthetics practice based in Middletown, Delaware. Mint & Needle is an aesthetics boutique with a wellness focus, helping women put their best face forward by achieving natural aesthetics results with a variety of customized facial aesthetics procedures and treatments to address skin concerns in a minimally-invasive nature. Brandi was drawn to aesthetic medicine to help women look and feel their best. Brandi also has her own medical-grade skincare line, EmpowerMINT™ Skincare which focuses on providing effective, medical-grade products to enhance skincare and self care at-home.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Icame from a resource-restricted environment, so I learned the importance of hustle and looking your best to feel your best early on. My initial draw to medicine and becoming a nurse practitioner was closely related to the unfortunate health-related issues that hit my family throughout my adolescence. This career path helped me explore science and health more. My passion for aesthetic medicine grew as I saw the impact aesthetic medicine has — not just on the outward appearance of my patients, but also for the internal transformations as a result. This resulted in me opening my aesthetic medicine boutique focused on natural results with a wellness mindset.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I have an extensive background in healthcare, especially in small business practices, so that sparked the idea that I was capable of running my own business. I also learned through those experiences that having a business background is essential and helps so much, so I received my MBA in finance and this is the key for me running a successful business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

A couple weeks before I opened my business, I had broken my knee and needed surgery. I decided to have the surgery then so I didn’t have to worry about it after we had already opened. Instead, I ended up in a boot with crutches hobbling around trying to see patients. So for future reference, avoid breaking your knee, but if you need surgery find the best time for you and your business to get it!

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven business” are more successful in many areas. When you started your company what was your vision, your purpose?

Our company vision and purpose hasn’t changed from when we started because it means so much to me, not only as a business owner, but as a nurse practitioner and human. I’ve mentioned how much I value confidence and the purpose of my brand and business embodies that. I believe in natural aesthetics that promote inner confidence and empowerment. Fun fact — this is also why I named my skincare like EmpowerMINT™ Skincare.

What do you do to articulate or demonstrate your company’s values to your employees and to your customers?

Well, my company was started by me, so it embodies all of my values. I am strong in what I believe in and that shines through to my staff and patients. I firmly believe that my employees come first and the business comes second. With that said, I make it a priority to make sure my staff feels heard and valued. Without a great team, I won’t have a great business. It is my goal to make every patient feel beautiful and confident, so that’s what I make a priority with them.

Do you have a “number one principle” that guides you through the ups and downs of running a business?

I strive to run my business with the mentality of “employees first, business second.” This has helped me run my business because by working together, we are a unit, a team, that runs like a well-oiled machine.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I can say I honestly never considered giving up. My mindset is that giving up is simply not an option. When I was going through school to become a nurse and then a nurse practitioner, I had to get through. Some days it was next to impossible, but giving up was not an option for me. It was the same when i opened my business. The days have been long and there has been some very difficult times, but what keeps me motivated is keeping the goal in mind and not giving up until I get there.

So, how are things going today? How did your values lead to your eventual success?

Things today are going great! I think we were all keen to see how business would be after coming back from the shutdown, but it’s been busy with new patients too! We are excited to see how it continues to grow in this environment. My values, I believe, lead me to exactly where I am today. Making my staff and patients a priority first before business has made my practice flourish. I truly am grateful for all those who have trusted me with their aesthetic needs.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a founder or CEO should know in order to create a very successful service based business? Please share a story or an example for each.

Know who your target audience is. This is so important, because every piece of the business exists to serve that audience. It really helps keep you focused on your customer first.

Know your customer’s pain point and helping them with it. When you come from a place of helping and serving rather than selling, the success flows from there. Talk to your customers (or in our case, patients) frustrations and the problem they are trying to solve. Then build the business with that feedback in mind.

Using personality tests to hire staff. This has been such a helpful human resources tool for our team. With the personality testing we understand the results and can know ahead of time that the employee will mesh well with the company. This saves so much time, energy and resources of the onboarding and training process you will make in employee hires.

Under promise, over deliver. Setting expectations in business is key for founders. This keeps everyone on the same page. And when you under promise and deliver above and beyond that, customers are happier and the business benefits.

Spending my patient’s money as if it was mine. Or to say this another way, treating my customers the way I would treat myself. This guiding principle ensures that your business delivers the best possible service to your customers — and the care and consideration you provide makes a big difference.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I was extremely fortunate to have a family friend who took me under his wing to support me with business wisdom, physical labor, and even safety net. Building a business takes a tribe of people and my business is no different. He helped with everything under the sun, including building our reception desk, which is what greets people as they walk in the door so I’m so grateful to have had him along the way and still.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-).

Something I am very passionate about is making sure both men and women feel their best — confidence is key! When we feel our best, we can put our best foot forward and that is when we are successful. I am a firm believer in bringing this mentality to aesthetic medicine. Each one of us has beautiful physical attributes and aesthetic medicine should be about enhancing what we have to allow us to feel more confident. This is a movement I would start because I feel in today’s society there is so much of wanting to look like someone else, rather than be the beautiful person you already are.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Mint & Needle can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MintandNeedle and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/mintandneedle.

I can be found on Instagram at www.instagram.com/theblondeclinician

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!