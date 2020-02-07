Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Treat Mental Health Like Dental Health

Imagine if we treated mental health with the same priority and importance as dental health.

By

Dental health is incredibly important. Growing up, children have it drilled into them that prioritising it twice per day for a few minutes will stand them in good stead. Not doing so means major issues later down the road.

Even as adults, dental health is a priority. We even apply several different tactics each and every day to keep everything in tip top condition. We regularly see an expert once or twice a year for a check-up. As soon as there’s a sign there’s something wrong, we make it a priority to get it sorted. People spend thousands of pounds on their dental health over their lifetime because it is so important to their wellbeing.

Now re-read the above but substitute the word “dental” for “mental”.

If we never brushed our teeth, if we let the coffee and sugar we consumed slowly wear them down, if we never flossed, never used mouthwash, or went to the dentist for a check-up; our teeth would gradually deteriorate until they weren’t functional.

But that doesn’t happen. Our teeth are right there for everyone to see, there each time we look in the mirror, in plain view.

Each morning we take time to look after our teeth, just for a few minutes, then the same each evening, with regular check-ups every 6 months. We make an effort to avoid things that we know are bad for our teeth – sugar, acidic food, and so on.

Supermarkets and chemists alike are full of items to help us look after our teeth. Chewing gum, floss, mouthwash, new toothbrushes, toothpaste in many different flavours, promising to solve different problems. We feel horrible if we go too long without brushing our teeth. Boxers, hockey players and rugby players wear mouth guards to protect them. Hotels and business class lounges provide toothbrushes in case you forget yours.

Imagine if we treated mental health with the same priority and importance as dental health. No taboo, no nonsense, just looking after our minds twice a day with regular check-ups on top of that. Would we be in a different situation with mental health? Would antidepressant prescriptions reduce? Would we all be happier, wiser, more prosperous?

My instinct says yes, absolutely. For personal development and handling high-pressure environments, treat mental health like dental health.

Jodie Cook, Owner at JC Social Media

Jodie Cook founded her social media marketing agency in 2011. Her team of social media managers now represent and advise clients all over the world, with social media management and CPD-accredited social media training. The social media reporting tool they built is used by agencies across the USA and Canada and their social media books help businesses and individuals get more from their social media efforts.

Jodie writes books on entrepreneurship, happiness and lifestyle design, including Stop Acting Like You’re Going To Live Forever. She co-wrote the Clever Tykes series, children’s storybooks and resources introducing entrepreneurial role models to 6-9 year-olds, now read in every UK primary school.

In 2017 Jodie and her cofounder were included in Forbes 30 under 30 social entrepreneurs in Europe list. Jodie is also a competitive powerlifter, representing GB and England.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

﻿5 Things You Can Do to Improve Your Health and Overall Wellbeing

by Jasmine
Community//

How Your Oral Health Is Dependent On Your Mental Health?

by Kash Pals
Community//

Helping SMEs move from Stigma to Solutions

by Mad World

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.