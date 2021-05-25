Treasures Of The Night: Roberta Peters

The nighttime is a time of mystery and secrets. Should we quiet our minds we have the ability to hear the Most High whisper to us these secrets. It is serene, mysterious, and enchanting. There are lessons to be learned during the course of the night. The question is what is it about the night, which moves us into a greater level of understanding. Could it be because we are forced to imagine? Could it be the level of secrets and treasures, laying in the night? What is it about the night which seems to move us into a greater level of healing, meditation, and reflection? There are so many things to ponder upon this. Nevertheless, we continue to ponder. It’s the most we can do for such a time. It’s the most we can do until we have better understanding, and have mastered the artistry of silence, during night’s comfort.

Songs, theatric plays, and operas have been written about the night sky. In fact, they have been written throughout every given generation of artistry. They are written and performed in a manner, where they mentally move us into another direction. Quite honestly, we are granted with another depiction, regarding how we are meant to be. There are certain auras of intrigue, when it comes to feeling those nightly sparkles. Yes, it feels gentle and serene. It feels as if one is being moved into the Creator’s gentility and nourishment. Everything feels mundane and surreal.

Do you remember the power of music? Do you remember the audacity of those singers, who have the vocal timber for bringing out the sparkling champagne, glass clicking sound of the night? If you do, remember to understand that precious sparkle, within the timbers of our imagination. Remember those flickers, and how they are mental exercises of magic! Permit them to marinate within your core. It feels good that way, doesn’t it? It feels serene to meditate on the world of imagination in nighttime’s haven, doesn’t it?

When you have a singer, of an operatic sound, with such a vocal talent for illuminating the treasures of the night, one can hear those glittery vibrations. You hear them in nighttime’s Universal painting. You hear them across an array of invisible colors, designs, and paintings. And then, when you get to the high notes, you hear the glittering elixirs, even more. Certain vocal “nightingales” have that level of ability (and agility) within their musicianship. And oh the sparkles! It’s the glittering sparkles, which radiates through the context of love, creativity, and musicianship. The sparkles are Heaven’s way of reminding us of our own sparkles. Using those sparkles for the sacred treasure of music. Oh, what wonders are we fortunate to be part of, when exploring the gentle nature, and nurture of, the night! Such a blessing for an audacious wonder, is it not?

For one nightingale, she had come to bring the serenity of nighttime glitters. You heard them within her vocal timber. You heard them in her sound. The famous, operatic song, “Der Holle Rache,” in Act II by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is performed by the Queen Of the Night character. And when a nightly queen is permitted to sing through Universal magic of Heaven’s design, she is truly a vocal Queen, indeed!

Roberta Peters