Travis Replaced Drinking With Volunteering and Has a New Outlook on Life

I was feeling depressed after splitting up with my wife and wasn’t able to see our four children, which was the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced. I’m 41 and wasn’t taking care of myself. I was drinking heavily. I’m a navy veteran and went for help through the VA’s substance abuse program. I already knew about the Challenge and downloaded the app for extra support — I’m now nine months sober.

I attend meetings and social events with other sober people.

When I go somewhere I know people will be drinking, I make sure I’m well-rested and hydrated. If I start feeling uncomfortable, I say my goodbyes and leave.

My main focus is gratitude, which helps me remain centered.

I’m grateful that I see my oldest daughter, Kaydence, from my first marriage. She just graduated from high school with every academic honor she could get — I’m so proud of her! I still can’t see my younger kids, but I’m grateful that my second wife loves and cares for them, and gives them a happy home. One of my favorite practices is the “ABC of gratitude:” naming something I’m grateful for starting with every letter of the alphabet. For A, it can be as simple as the air we breathe or an apple, for R, it could be the roof over my head.

I won’t pretend I’m eating perfectly now, but I’m preparing simple meals like stir-fries with rice, veggies, and chicken. Before, it was all pizza and takeout. And now I drink a gallon of water a day. I also feel better physically because I’m walking and stretching. By not eating out and spending less, I’ve been able to reduce my debts and improve my credit score.

Taking the time to slow down and be quiet helps me stay positive.

I meditate and pray when I wake up and before I go to bed. I’ve found different meditation apps helpful, like Headspace, or sometimes I just focus on a word, like joy or peace. I’m sleeping well — I limit phone and T.V. use and stop looking at screens 30 minutes before I lie down. Also, I have a regular bedtime most nights, between 9 and 10 p.m.

I’m volunteering at my local veterans’ organization.

I’ve become a fundraising chairperson and a board member at the place where I used to drink, the Veterans of Foreign Wars. There is a bar and it used to be my favorite watering hole. But I’ve gone from drinking to giving back. One of our programs helps women who have experienced domestic violence. It’s a gift for me to give back.

I’m more confident than I’ve felt in a long time and I know there are good things on the horizon.

My perspective has changed and I’m trusting that I will see my kids again soon. My advice to others: Stay positive and positive change will happen. Remember that each day is a gift.

—Travis Leonardi, Walmart Customer; Wildomar, CA; $5K Winner

