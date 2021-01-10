Travelling Is The Best Stress Buster – Tiara-Maria Wehbe

Tiara-Maria Wehbe is a 19-year-old girl from Los Angeles, USA who is gifted with one of the best voices. She loves singing and at such a young age, she has already won thousands of hearts. Along singing, the 19-year-old is also fond of travelling. Till date, she has travelled to many beautiful places in the world.

Travelling is known to change you. Surrounding yourself with different cultures, different people and different outlooks on life are bound to change all of us a bit. That’s one of the greatest things about travelling as a whole Travel is one of life’s greatest teachers. It pulls you out of your comfort zone and plunges you into the unknown. It reveals a world of cultures to explore and people to meet. One of the greatest lessons you’ll learn through travel is that we need very little to be happy. And it’s not cars, phones or clothes that make us happy – it’s our experiences. Travelling broadens your horizons not only physically, but mentally a lot as well says Tiara.

One of the best things about travel is undoubtedly the friendships and connections you make with people from across the globe. You might be surprised at just how close you can come to people within a matter of hours if you’re thrown together by circumstance in a country that is home to neither of you. Volunteer placements are a great way to establish firm friendships as you work towards a common goal, not only with other travelers, but also the local community. The whole idea of traveling provides a chill of excitement, a burst of happiness, and a thrill of energy. Traveling has always been one of the best ways to improve yourself. Planning a trip fills you with a sense of enthusiasm, relief, happiness, and joy. It is a highly efficient means to get away from stress. Moreover, it is a wonderful way to explore yourself and the world.

She says, when you only see your own country or region, you only know one culture – your own. Everyone is raised in similar way: people watched the same cartoons as you in their childhood and listened to similar narrations from their parents regarding what is right and what is wrong. You think you know how the world should be, the right way of living, but there are so many other ways you probably don’t even know exist!

Especially for young people, again, we can become pretty insecure with things sometimes, we are insecure to do things alone, to go places, to speak to people, to solve problems. When you start traveling, you will be taking most of these things as a normal routine, we lose fears, we get used to things, we learn to live by ourselves and with time we start building confidence in ourselves.

The life we build is full of responsibilities. With it comes to stress and anxiety. The daily routine can take a troll on you, need to break this monotonous chain can feel urgent sometimes. There is no better way than travel to get some freshness. Exposure to new places, fresh air, landscapes, mountains, can fill in a new zeal and confidence in a person. Be it a solo trip, a trip with family or friends, the experience is always bringing a sense of inner peace.

We believe that travelling around the world shouldn’t be hard: it’s actually something everyone should be able to do at least once in their lives. Whether you choose to spend a few years or just a couple months travelling this beautiful planet, it’s important to see what’s out there. It’s up to you to make the dream come true and take the first step she quoted.