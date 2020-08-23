Travelling Is Good For Your Mental Health. Here Is How!

Everyone knows that travel makes our life bright and eventful. But have you ever wondered that they are also good for your health? There is hardly a single person who has a negative attitude towards travel. After all, trips enrich us spiritually and have a wonderful effect on the state of mind. The benefits of travel for the physical and mental health of a person are also difficult to overestimate.

According to Twain, travel is the antidote for prejudice. When you see the world, you can’t help but open your eyes to different kinds of people.

“It liberates the vandal to travel — you never saw a bigoted, opinionated, stubborn, narrow-minded, self-conceited, almighty mean man in your life but he had stuck in one place since he was born and thought God made the world and dyspepsia and bile for his especial comfort and satisfaction.” — Mark Twain

1. Travel Strengthens The Immune System.

Image by PixaBay

When you go on a trip, your body “gets acquainted” with thousands of new microorganisms and as we minor pollution and disease actually make your body and gut stronger. We in no way urge you to eat unwashed fruit on the road or ignore the rules of personal hygiene. Your body will meet a safe amount of bacteria during a regular walk down the street.

2. Travel Helps To Keep Fit

How often do you climb mountains to watch the sunrises in your everyday life? But while travelling, it is quite likely that you will accomplish this “feat”. You will move a lot, walk, breathe fresh air. Even sitting on the bus and exploring unfamiliar places, you will burn more calories than sitting at home in front of a boring dull TV. If you are a frequent traveller and love to take your cat with you in that case you should always keep travel litter box with you.

3. Travel Has A Beneficial Effect On The Brain

First, those who travel tend to be more open and emotionally stable. Secondly, new people, unusual traditions, non-standard situations – all this allows us to maintain sharpness and clarity of thinking. Even more than memorizing poems.

4. Travel Makes Your Heart Healthier

The Framingham Heart Study has shown that travellers suffer from heart attacks at times less often than their peers who are couch potatoes. This is because travel can significantly reduce stress levels and help you break out of your daily routine. Travel also reduces stress and anxiety.

5. Travel Prolongs Life

From the previous points, it becomes obvious that a person in good physical and psychological shape has much more chances to live a long and happy life! In addition, the time spent on the trip does not count towards the lifespan!