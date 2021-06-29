Traveling presents you with unlimited opportunities to learn – Celia Smith

Travelling is known to change you. Surrounding yourself with different cultures, different people and different outlooks on life are bound to change all of us a bit. That’s one of the greatest things about travelling as a whole – apart from tasting the different cuisines of course!

Ever since women have stepped into the world of entrepreneurship, the facet of the entrepreneurial world has taken a 360-degree turn. Among a few female entrepreneurs, Celia Smith has carved her name as one of the prominent names today. While travel remains a part and parcel of Celia’s life, her strong networking skills with influencers and entrepreneurs saw her launching ‘Weekender Productions’ – a one-of-a-kind mastermind program for high-class entrepreneurs from all over the world.

Celia Smith says since time immemorial, humans and animals alike; have valued the importance of travel. One of the greatest advantages of travel is that it takes you on a journey into new worlds that you would have never been exposed to. Traveling allows you to meet people of different cultures, with diverse traditions and distinctive lifestyles. As you travel and discover these newly found worlds, take a moment to reflect not only on the differences that you observe in their lifestyle and behavior but on the things that unite us. This practice will not only broaden your mind but will allow your authentic self to surface.

Celia says , if you always stay at home and simply flit between work and home, you’re not really leaving your comfort zone. You’ve found a comfortable routine in your life where your heart doesn’t need to skip a beat all that often. Travelling brings about the opposite effect. You are forced to leave your comfort zone whether you like it or not, because you are in a new country with a new culture and things are different.

Unless you go to a new place, you are stuck with the experiences you already have. Every new experience puts you outside of your comfort zone, it’s inevitable. Staying in your familiar bed at home is comfortable. Standing in a huge airport surrounded by tons of strangers and signs in a foreign language is anything but comfortable. The good thing? It makes you flexible.

She says, you can make friends anywhere. Be the first to smile. Make an effort to join in their celebrations or simply ask them questions about their lives. This is all it takes.

There is so much joy to be had and awe to be present in our lives when we continue to learn and grow. A favorite saying of ours is “When you’re green you’re growing and when you’re ripe you’re rotten.” Traveling presents you with unlimited opportunities to learn. And to me that is what travel is – a process of discovery. I learned an incredible amount about life and myself through my experiences traveling, because I was open to learning them, Celia quoted.