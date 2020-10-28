Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Traveling During the Pandemic

Traveling during the pandemic can be scary, considering there are many different ways you and your loved ones could get infected. These uncertain times are not only frightening but life-threatening, but you have to still keep on living and experiencing life. While the CDC still states that it isn’t a good idea for you and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Traveling During the Pandemic - Chris Janese

Traveling during the pandemic can be scary, considering there are many different ways you and your loved ones could get infected. These uncertain times are not only frightening but life-threatening, but you have to still keep on living and experiencing life. While the CDC still states that it isn’t a good idea for you and your family to embark on nonessential travel, some people have started to get restless. If you decide to take a trip with your children, you must research ways to stay safe on your journey, so you don’t have to worry about getting sick and spreading the deadly virus.

First, you should keep a mental note of your health. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID, you need to stay home and quarantine after getting a test. If you aren’t infected with the virus and decide on a travel destination, you must check the virus’s status in that area. If there are still large numbers of COVID cases, it is best to avoid that area. While airlines these days are practicing social distancing and keeping the plane clean, that still doesn’t mean you are in the clear. Be sure to wash your hands and wear your face mask.

Living with someone that is high risk in their chances of getting the virus is also an important factor to consider when planning a trip. Even if an area is completely safe, there is always that risk that you could potentially infect them if you come across someone infected by the virus. What is so deadly about this particular pandemic is that the virus is airborne, and people can be asymptomatic.

If you decide to travel but are understandably too afraid to fly, the CDC has stated that road trips are technically pretty safe. If you have spent your time quarantining with a particular group of people, you could go on a road trip with them and not worry about getting infected and spreading the virus. Chances are, you know, where those people have been, and it is safe to say they probably haven’t been around large groups of people. Deciding to go on a road trip could not only be a great memory, but something you could look forward to in times of uncertainty.

    Chris Janese Thrive Global

    Chris Janese, CEO and Head of Client Strategy at The Green Room

    Located in sunny San Diego, California, Chris Janese is the CEO and Head of Client Strategy at The Green Room. Created with a single goal in mind -- get you the talent you want where you want it -- Chris is bringing over three decades of experience, a strategic eye for management, and creativity to his position.

    When he isn't working, Chris can be found spending time with his family. Chris and his family enjoy traveling and have been from Bali to the Bahamas. Be sure to follow Chris Janese online for updates into the world of private event planning, the entertainment industry, and his travels.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Best Protection Against COVID-19 Is Knowledge

    by Phil La Duke
    myth about corona virus
    Community//

    Myth Busters – You Need to Get Your Facts Right About COVID-19

    by Emily Jones
    coronavirus,3d render
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Keep Your Family Safe and Sane From the Coronavirus

    by Dr. Nikolas Papaevagelou

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.