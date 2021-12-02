Contributor Log In
Traveling as a way of Life (+ Music)

When your life is a constellation of movie soundtrack and music, and planes help you reach family, friends and reaching the most marginalized and vulnerable people on the planet, to serve them, you find deep inside of you the meaning of life itself. Help out until you can, smile and be kind.

Being a human being means waking up with a willingness to help yourself and others. It means being grateful that you are healthy, that you do not suffer any physical pain. It means being able to smile at life, at your friends, at events happening to you and around you. And…when you see social injustice and inequalities, trying to address them, with a deep mind and a light heart, so that you can truly make a difference on people’s lives.

some rest in the capital of the Greek gods, Athens! November 2021

The Greek Gods have always fascinated me. Especially Aristotle and Plato, painted by Raffaello in the School of Athens. Their books and their Greek saying have always put a philosophical touch into my existence. I think it is a good practice to step out of yourself and look at things objectively. I especially like this one: Through discipline comes freedom.

Around the streets of Athens, November 2021

In life you also encounter people, and you either develop crush, infatuation or you think you like them, or you sincerely care about them, you want them to well, you want to check on them and spend time together to hug, experience new emotions and synchronize on the way forward. As if, inside of you, you would always think: Wow, this person is truly amazing!

The Acropolis of Athens, night view

Life teaches me that time is a huge indicator of how happenings roll out, and patience is a even bigger contributing factor to unfolding and unveiling the future.

Well, because my personality does not depend on time, and is not highly patient, I rely on God’s time and His Plan.

a beautiful church at the entrance of Ermou street, downtown Athens

All in all then, dance on life with a nice soundtrack, and never be afraid of Love, this is the essence of Life!

Gaia Paradiso, Know Thyself, every day

Passionate about Peace, Love, Emotional Well-being, Sports, Movies & Music. Life student, Lover of Philosophy, Photography, Smiles, Swimming and Writing in multiple languages. Connecting People to a Higher Life Purpose. Motto: Simplicité est Beauté- Simple is Beautiful

