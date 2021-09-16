Travel Tips for Busy Times of the Year

As summer comes to a close, it’s time to get in those last precious moments of vacation before the colder days come in. As you prepare for your trip, here are some tips to keep in mind!

Get to the airport early

No one likes to rush to their gate while the airport announces the final boarding call for your plane. Something that helps is taking in account the time it takes to get to the airport, and factoring in extra time to get through customs or security. Also, you might consider doing an online check-in to cut down on the time. During travel seasons, check-in times can shoot out of proportion, so you may want to cut down on how much you actually bring with you– if you can deal with only a carry-on, you may want to forgo a checked bag altogether.

Be prepared for flight cancellations and delays

As we move into the snowy months, traveling in the holiday season can just be a pain. With cancellations and delays, you’re going to have to prepare for some flights to be delayed. Winter snowstorms are prevalent across America, with cyclones over much of Asia as well, some flights are bound to be delayed. Consider trying to buy a direct flight to wherever you’re going to, because that’s the easiest way to lessen your odds of your flight being delayed.

If you can, look into what accommodations there are for delayed flights. There could be meal vouchers, ground transportation, or even hotel accommodation if your flight is delayed long enough. It’s pertinent that you keep all of your documentation when you buy a ticket!

If you travel by car

If you’re traveling by car somewhere, the AAA says that the best time to leave is most likely the early morning or just after. Before you go, however, you should make sure that your vehicle is in the best possible condition to make the trip. Even so, you should have an emergency kit packed and ready, so that if there comes a time if you break down and you’re traveling in the winter, you have things like a cellphone charger, a snow shovel, a flashlight, jumper cables, extra clothing, water. You may even want to pack blankets!

There are many things that you can do to make sure you can insure that you’re traveling as safe as possible. Happy travels!