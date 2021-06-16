TRAVEL TALES! Returning To Guanajuato: Jose Alfredo Jimenez #Mexico

There is a way of taking a trip back down memory lane. In this domain, music also, has its place. After all, there is a way of reaching back into time, while appreciating yourself in a particular time and space! There is a way!

Certain cities, places, and spaces are known for particular things. It’s from there, where the memories were shared, and born. A natural wonder, upon sight! What is so beautiful is how it expressed the very intimacies of one’s personal venture into that area. Have you ever walked to a particular place, to sit in an area, only to have the blossoming of memories, there?

Remembering my Winter 2009 study abroad venture into Mexico, was oh so, enchanting! For, it was a deeper time of learning, and self-discovery. I remember the blessed treasures in having moved through the city of Guanajuato. Staying with my host family was a treasure, indeed. I remember it all, and I remember it, well. Going to the downtown plaza, and seeing the Spanish architectural influences after class. Remembering those precious moments with my host mother, as she took a walk with me, for the first time. The memories were precious! They were euphoric and they were plentiful. Holistic wellness, in the making!

It was my first extensive stay in Mexico. In high school, on a travel scholarship, we had stopped in Tiajuana, Mexico. Nevertheless, I remember the poetic vibes I had experienced when the downtown plaza of Guanajuato. I remember it all. Young couples in love. Different restaurants, thriving. Last, but not least, the Salsa classes, which were thriving, at that time! Everything was so beautiful, at the time. I couldn’t help, but to feel its familiarity. And, finally, there was the famous love story, that I have come to know. Oh so, very delightful, for sure!

What’s fascinating about a travel story is having heard a particular song, which reflects the place, where you have been. It’s lovely. It’s real. It’s another awakening, into that very source of using travel, as a form of healing. During those times when one space has gotten you down, you receive the blessings of mentally traveling to another, for your very own, happiness! Love and travel has a way of bringing that out.

The song “Camino De Guanajuato” has a way of bringing allowing me to experience the city of Guanajuato, all over, again. I yearn to walk that road, again. This time it’s my desire to explore other roads, which have not been explored. Imaginations of this song takes me back to that moment in time, on my last morning in the city. I remember it well, as I journeyed to the Downtown Plaza, sitting on the steps of one building, in writing my journal. Yes! I remember it, so very well. I did not want to leave. In addition, there was a calling for me to return. Someday. Somehow!

They say all roads lead to Rome. Yet, this one guided me to Guanajuato, Mexico. My, how, enchanting it truly felt! And hopefully, just one day, I’ll find my Guanajuatan road!

Jose Alfredo Jimenez