Travel Stories: Hildegard Knef #Germany

Travel tales establishes a wealth of fantasy. From the people we meet. The places we see. The foods we eat. All the different opportunities, presented to us in cultural exploration. It’s all part of the human experience. Very much alive, and well. So, here we are! Once again, we are back into the world of travel. Let the magic of travel, begin!

Certain tools grant us with the ability to illuminate our persona, in the world of travel. Suitcases are one of them. For one thing, they give us the opportunity of portraying our unique persona, into the world of travel. Suitcases are creative tools, into our travel stories. Fashionable. Trendy. Highlighting our unique experiences. Suitcases, and the stories they tell, grant us a myriad of reasons for why we travel. Some people travel for the sake of luxury’s purposes. Then there are those, who bring luxury with personal nourishment, and the wellness for others. It’s a fascinating approach!

Travel and music forms an intimate partnership when it comes to the healing power, and wellness enrichment, of this aesthetic. There is something about a particular luggage piece, which highlights one’s vibe. The piece becomes you. It caters to who you are, individually, and the purpose for why you have decided to travel. Whether it be for work, personal reasons, spiritual reasons, visiting family, or what have you, every part of travel becomes a story. Of course, that’s if you travel for the art of it all.

Taking a trip down to memory lane, we become compelled in understanding the beauty of song in our international, and domestic, movement practices. Certain songs, alluding to the art of travel, makes our time, that more meaningful when we simply, move around.

One of the pleasantries of suitcases, and other travel art forms, is how they connect us with a certain spacing; especially, if they were left in another area. Leaving one’s suitcase (or luggage piece) in another land (purposefully or accidentally) connects one to that land. Part of your energy remains, within that spacing. Songs, and especially those ballads from a certain era, have a way of highlighting these sacred memories. Suddenly, we see a suitcase, as more of a transport device of our personal items. Now, they have transformed as mobile diary stories, for our travel times-past, present, and future!

Moving into Germany, we are gifted with one iconic song. “Ich Hab‘ Noch Einen Koffer In Berlin.” I still have my suitcase in Berlin. Ah! Berlin. A city so beautiful, historical, and true. An intriguing haven, where time’s articulation is respected. If leaving one’s suitcase in Berlin means going back, then permit us to return, again!

Hildegard Knef