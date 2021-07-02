Travel Quick Note Diary: Uzi Hitman

When you have traveled to a particular land, where the Hebraic tongue is prevalent, certain things bring an awakening. For example, there was the perception of holiness, in 2008, when I stepped into the city of Jerusalem for the very time. I had been amazed in walking through this ancient spacing. It was a phenomenal experience, in knowing that in my Biblical readings and text, I was actually in the very land, which had been written about. Literature has a way of doing that. This is especially true, when in archaic text. It simply feels too good to be true. When the imagery of an ancient text miraculously comes to life, there is a measure of depth, which cannot be spoken. It can only be felt. That’s what it means to truly experience these ancient lands. It can only be felt.

A full length writing experience for my time in Jerusalem will come for another time. So, we will focus on the music. There comes a time when a person listens to a certain song, and finds oneself reminescing on a particular moment. The song is just the right time, and matches that specific memory. For myself, “Elohim Sheli” (“My God“) reflects on the personal journey of walking through the quarters of the market, where four cultures immerse with each other. It was a jovial experience. I remember walking with the enthusiasm of a traveler. It was a way of feeling the excitement of being in new terrain. The vibe was an adventurous one. Seeing certain faces, as they returned their smiles back to me. My, what an awakening it had truly been. There were the smells. The sounds. Foreign tongues. The artistry of market places were alive and well. Things just felt alive, as if the Biblical days had never left! In fact, there were moments when I felt myself going back in time. Well, the energies of the past are still in the present!

The song, “Elohim Sheli,” creates the imagination of children being visited by angels. One legendary, Israeli singer performed this youthful essence into the mix. Soon, I remembered my time at the Wailing Wall, and other centers of exploration. It seemed too good to be true. Nevertheless, it was real. Even when praying and hearing the chants of certain women, nearby, the enchantment felt surreal! That was Divine! Heaven was truly experienced, within that particular awakening. It simply felt real!

A person can take one song and find doffered ways of interpreting, and connecting, to that song. Connecting the song, “Elohim Sheli,” to one experience in the city of Jerusalem is simply one of the other personal reflections to the song.

