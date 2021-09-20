Travel, Photography and Song: Beth Carlvaha #Brazil 🇧🇷

When the sound of Brazil gets ready to dance, you better join in the celebration! It’s nearly impossible to sit still, once your feet have come to touch on a certain rhythm. When the sounds move, you have to immerse, and move! There is nothing else left to say. Get up and move!

It’s something about the beat; the beat makes you feel, alive! It’s the rhythm. The instruments. And of course, the Afro-Brazilian influences.

So, let’s pretend. Let’s venture into the world of make-believe for a second. Shall we go to Brazil? Shall we fly to the city of Rio De Janeiro, where the sounds of Brazil are known for attracting travelers, from around the world? 🌎 Where shall we go? Of course, the music will serve as our travel companion. It will be our guide. For, in the time of music, we are forced to awaken whatever has been sleeping in our sensory. Whatever joy we have yet to experience comes alive! What song shall accompany us into this journey of Brazilian landscapes? Which singer shall be our guide?

How about we go with “Coisinha do Pai?” Quickly, our flight is to take off soon! One rouge-colored dame awaits us!

“Coisinha do Pai.” “Coisinha do Pai.” “Coisinha do Pai.” So, we are here in Brazil; Rio to be, exact! Her voice plays on. On and on and on! While walking into a his/herstorical setting, we are pressed into hearing the sky, streets, and beat of the city. Yet, we are not simply walking. Not at all. We are dancing to the rhythm 🎶, to the flavor of the sound. Yes. No longer are we “tourists.” For, there is an awakening within certain vibes. We are alive! We are alive! Perhaps, we have been here, before; only to discover that side of the story. Are you ready for the journey? One. Two. Three. Let’s go!

Beth Carlvaha