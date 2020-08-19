Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Travel Makes You a Happier Person – Jason Fong

Travel Makes You a Happier Person – Jason Fong

Travelling is a part of everyone’s lifestyle now, for some is to take a break from stressful lives. Travel can grow an individual in many ways through experiences. It can show many unexplored places, also, It is an inward journey for some to influence their minds.

Jason Fong – well known as ‘The Boss of Bali” hails from Sydney, Australia was born on September 26, 1978. He has made a unique name for himself in the vast industry of travelling and hospitality.

Why do people leave their homes and voyage all over the globe? The reasons why people love to travel are varied, and very personal. If you travel, you will not only learn about foreign cultures, but about your own as well. You will notice the cultural differences, and will find out what makes your culture unique. After retrurning from a long journey, you will see your country with new eyes. We believe that traveling around the world shouldn’t be hard: it’s actually something everyone should be able to do at least once in their lives. Whether you choose to spend a few years or just a couple months traveling this beautiful planet, it’s important to see what’s out there.

It’s up to you to make the dream come true and take the first step. You can learn a lot about yourself by travelling. You can observe how you feel being far from your country. You will find out how you feel about your homeland. You will realise how you really feel about foreign people. You will find out how much you know/do not know about the world. You will be able to observe how you react in completely new situations.

You will test your language, orientational and social skills. You will not be the same person after returning home. If you travel, you may learn a lot of useful things. These things can be anything from a new recipe to a new, more effective solution to an ordinary problem or a new way of creating something.

Take a look at these motivations, and see which ones ring true for you.

Challenging yourself

You might feel like you’re stuck in a rut in your daily life. Or you’re yearning for something exciting and different. You’re craving new experiences and new challenges. Travel is the ideal place to test yourself. It pushes people to their limits and gets them outside their comfort zone.

Travelling provides you with unforgettable moments

Some of my most cherished memories are from the times when I was travelling. If you travel, you can experience things that you could never experience at home. You may see beautiful places and landscapes that do not exist where you live. You may meet people that will change your life, and your thinking. You may try activities that you have never tried before.

Learning

Learning is a strong reason why people love to travel.  They want to experience something unfamiliar and leave with new skills or knowledge. People may travel to learn something specific: a new language, a new cuisine, aspects of a different culture, or a deeper appreciation of faith or spirituality. As a bonus, they’ll take away more than their specific goal. They’ll discover totally different ways of doing things.

Fong’s persistence and hunger to inspire people to visit Bali has made this possible. His honesty and reliability has earned a mammoth list of clients for whom travelling to Bali is incomplete without his advice.

With over 20 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry “The Boss of Bali” looks forward to inspiring you to visit Bali in the near future.

Barjunaid Penske, Author at Thrive Global

Barjunaid Penske is a professional content writer and editor, with a myriad of experience in all forms of content management, SEO, proofreading, outreach, and social media. He offers in-depth SEO analysis, custom SEO strategies, and implementation.

