Travel Is the Best Cure for Burnout

Most people are burnt out. Deloitte’s recent study of 1,000 workers found that 77% of respondents have experienced burnout.

My personal experience with burnout revealed it is not quite easy to deal with. In my quest to discover the best possible way of managing burnout, I discovered that it is very important you understand the real issues about burnout and how best you can overcome it. Managing burnout is not a quick fix, and stress relief is not the same for every individual.

The internet is dotted with several strategies on the best ways to manage burnout and deal with stress. However, in this post, I would be telling you how travel is the best possible cure for burnout. I would implore you to connect with my thoughts and explore them in the best possible ways to overcome burnout.

What Is Burnout?

Burnout is simply an extended period where an individual experiences exhaustion, resulting in a loss of interest to perform tasks and a decline in productivity.

Burnout has to do with a state of chronic stress and often occurs when the demands placed on you far exceed the resources at your disposal to deal with the stressors. Burnout can be very devastating for your health, relationship, happiness, and productivity if left unchecked. It is very important you know the signs of burnout before it becomes a clog in your general well-being.

Some signs and symptoms that show you may be suffering from a burnout include

Lack of motivation

Exhaustion

Declining job performance

Cognitive difficulties

Depression

Chronic Fatigue

Anxiety

Lack of concentration

Frustrations and cynicism

Burnout and Stress is on the Rise

Burnouts have been on the increase in recent years. The shift to a fast-paced work culture fuels an induced stress-filled working environment that sees more employees experiencing burnout.

The rate of burnout in the workspace has reached an alarming proportion that calls for concern. The World Health Organization officially recognizes employee burnout as an occupational phenomenon.

Traveling and Burnout: My Advice

My personal experience with burnout before traveling was quite severe. I never knew I was sliding towards a dangerous path as I was still meeting up with tasks and deadlines. However, reality did set in when I started having anxiety attacks for no possible reason. With consultations and research, I realized I might just be suffering from burnout. Travel didn’t come as my first option to overcome burnout. However, with time I got to discover traveling offered me the best chance to overcome traveling.

Like I did say, traveling wasn’t my first option to take to overcome burnout. While I would admit some other measures I took provided a little respite, my experience with traveling was the game-changer.

Never underestimate the healing power of nature.

Nature is capable of providing soothing relief and significantly improve happiness levels. It serves as a respite for the constant demands of urban life. A walk through a forest area can alter our biology by reducing blood pressure and heart rate. Traveling allowed me to see some of the fascinating sights of nature.

I have never felt great about outdoor exercises until my experience with forest walks and runs. The lush ambiance of the environment was so calming. Nature has a way of facilitating our brains to relax, making us able to perform tasks better.

Chilling at a beachside location also provides an exciting natural remedy to overcome stress. My trip to a Sandals resort was life-changing. The calming effects of the waves and sun at the beach help relieve your stress and make you sleep better. Nature has so many captivating landscapes to chose from in finding your inner peace. Find the one that best suits you as you strive to overcome burnout.

Spend more time with yourself by traveling solo.

Many people do not find the need to take a break and focus more on themselves. I had always travelled with someone else, the biggest trip of my life being my honeymoon.

While traveling with friends and family could be quite fun-filled, traveling alone is the real deal. Traveling solo allows you to discover yourself through introspection.

I was so engrossed with the need to accelerate my career that I never cared about burnout. The daily hassles of life blind us to the reality of life beyond our office cubicles and desks. Traveling solo made me realize there is more to a fulfilled life than job career advancement. It gave me a deeper insight into life’s true meaning and changed my perspective on what truly matters.

Always remain positive as you travel.

Burnout comes with a lot of cynicism and frustrations. Positive thinking comes with optimism. Traveling can help you refocus your thoughts to prepare for the task ahead.

However, maintaining a positive mindset during your travel has a crucial impact on your quest to overcome burnout.