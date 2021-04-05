Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Traumatic Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic by Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach

Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach
Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach

The coronavirus pandemichas takenthe lives of more than 100 million people so far. Its impact on one’s physical health is understandable, but the loss of life is also very impactful. With all this loss comes isolation, social distancing, and financial pressure, too. Such issues can lead to psychological distress and even long-term trauma. The coronavirus’s impact on our mental health has been so massive that many call the mental health crisis a parallel pandemic. It is important to not confuse trauma with depression or anxiety. Trauma is about long-term or permanent damage to the mind, body, and spirit. It affects your survival instincts, and, as a result, produces adverse effects for your psychological and physiological health. Anxiety and depression are day-to-day clinical experiences that may last for varying amounts of time. Trauma, on the other hand, comes as a direct result of an experience.

We all have different levels of trauma. When onestruggles to grasp the impactof the COVID-19pandemic and its effect on one’s financial condition or one’s family, the body can slip into a fight or flight response. As a result, one may not respond to certain emotions. It’s like becoming numb. This is why it is so essential to recover from the pandemic’s traumatic effects.

Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach: Healing from trauma caused by COVID-19

Deep breathing

One method to overcome emotional distress is through belly breathing. This breathing exercise involves your diaphragm. It can be excellent for relaxation. Make sure you breathe deeply but softly through your nose and release the air out through your mouth. This will slow your heart rate. Practicing belly breathingfor 5 to 10 minutes a day may be helpful. According to Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach, deep breathing helps the nervous system, energy, cognitive functioning, and emotional wellness.

Physical activity or exercise

Experts believe that keeping yourself physically active is crucial to overcoming stress. When you exercise or move, your brain responds by releasing endorphins that create positive feelings within the mind.This makes you feel better/more in control. Alongside this practice, you can also pair it with expressive meditation, which consists of hopping and shaking your body for 5 minutes at a time. You can play any music of your choice while shaking your body. It gives you an outlet to express pent up emotions. Since trauma tends to suppress your feelings, this technique can helpto release anythingthat may be locked insideof you. It can also help you overcome any feelings of fear or anger.

Artistic indulgence

Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach believes that art can allow you to express yourself. You can make art that allows you to explore your feelings. One practice is to draw three things – yourself, you with your primary concern, and you with a solution. It may not be an everyday practice, but it is great for when you are feeling overwhelmed from time to time. It can help you bring your feelings out and reveal your true concerns. It can even give you the strength to face those concerns head on.

Imagination

Guided imagery can also be practiced to change the way you feel.This technique involves your intuition, imagination, and sub-consciousness to help you explore issues and their solutions. You can practice this by assuming a comfortable sitting posture with your eyes closed and your mind at rest. Imagine there is a guide you speak to while you are in this meditation. You can talk to your guide and seek answers. People with stress or clinical anxiety can greatly benefit from this practice.

While these practices are great for self-soothing, it is important to note that if you notice any significant signs of trauma, you should reach out to professionals and clinicians for help.

    Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach

    Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach, Entrepreneur

    Benjamin Gordon is a perceived industry pioneer in inventory network the executives. Benjamin is a fruitful creator, business visionary, financial backer, and furthermore donor. Know more about Benjamin Gordon check his CrunchBase profile also read his websites 1 and website 2 and grant.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    L Julia/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Overcoming a Pandemic of Complex Trauma

    by Marcia Meier
    Community//

    Understanding Trauma

    by Basia Skudrzyk
    COVID-19 Quarantine mental health. Elderly man looking out on window, isolation, loneliness, social distancing
    Community//

    Mental Health & the Impact of This Pandemic:

    by Dyan Haspel-Johnson, Ph.D., S.E.P.®

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.