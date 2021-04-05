Traumatic Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic by Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach

The coronavirus pandemichas takenthe lives of more than 100 million people so far. Its impact on one’s physical health is understandable, but the loss of life is also very impactful. With all this loss comes isolation, social distancing, and financial pressure, too. Such issues can lead to psychological distress and even long-term trauma. The coronavirus’s impact on our mental health has been so massive that many call the mental health crisis a parallel pandemic. It is important to not confuse trauma with depression or anxiety. Trauma is about long-term or permanent damage to the mind, body, and spirit. It affects your survival instincts, and, as a result, produces adverse effects for your psychological and physiological health. Anxiety and depression are day-to-day clinical experiences that may last for varying amounts of time. Trauma, on the other hand, comes as a direct result of an experience.

We all have different levels of trauma. When onestruggles to grasp the impactof the COVID-19pandemic and its effect on one’s financial condition or one’s family, the body can slip into a fight or flight response. As a result, one may not respond to certain emotions. It’s like becoming numb. This is why it is so essential to recover from the pandemic’s traumatic effects.

Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach: Healing from trauma caused by COVID-19

Deep breathing

One method to overcome emotional distress is through belly breathing. This breathing exercise involves your diaphragm. It can be excellent for relaxation. Make sure you breathe deeply but softly through your nose and release the air out through your mouth. This will slow your heart rate. Practicing belly breathingfor 5 to 10 minutes a day may be helpful. According to Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach, deep breathing helps the nervous system, energy, cognitive functioning, and emotional wellness.

Physical activity or exercise

Experts believe that keeping yourself physically active is crucial to overcoming stress. When you exercise or move, your brain responds by releasing endorphins that create positive feelings within the mind.This makes you feel better/more in control. Alongside this practice, you can also pair it with expressive meditation, which consists of hopping and shaking your body for 5 minutes at a time. You can play any music of your choice while shaking your body. It gives you an outlet to express pent up emotions. Since trauma tends to suppress your feelings, this technique can helpto release anythingthat may be locked insideof you. It can also help you overcome any feelings of fear or anger.

Artistic indulgence

Benjamin Gordon Palm Beach believes that art can allow you to express yourself. You can make art that allows you to explore your feelings. One practice is to draw three things – yourself, you with your primary concern, and you with a solution. It may not be an everyday practice, but it is great for when you are feeling overwhelmed from time to time. It can help you bring your feelings out and reveal your true concerns. It can even give you the strength to face those concerns head on.

Imagination

Guided imagery can also be practiced to change the way you feel.This technique involves your intuition, imagination, and sub-consciousness to help you explore issues and their solutions. You can practice this by assuming a comfortable sitting posture with your eyes closed and your mind at rest. Imagine there is a guide you speak to while you are in this meditation. You can talk to your guide and seek answers. People with stress or clinical anxiety can greatly benefit from this practice.

While these practices are great for self-soothing, it is important to note that if you notice any significant signs of trauma, you should reach out to professionals and clinicians for help.